Emeka Egbuka Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Buccaneers rookie WR a good pick?

Emeka Egbuka was quite the producer for Ohio State in college. But as the first-round draft pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will that production replicate in the NFL? If so, he'll be quite the fantasy football target for managers in 2025.

Here are some things to consider when his name comes up on your draft board come draft day.

Should you draft Buccaneers rookie WR Emeka Egbuka in 2025?

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

According to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Draft Simulation, Emeka Egbuka is set for quite the rookie campaign with Tampa Bay in 2025. He's projected to have 58 receptions, 749 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll be part of a high-powered receiving corps that already features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Sharing the field with others who will see a large number of targets from quarterback Baker Mayfield, it will be interesting to see, ultimately, just how many of those Egbuka will see as a rookie. With that being said, when should managers look to draft the young receiver in 2025?

Emeka Egbuka's fantasy outlook in 2025

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Emeka Egbuka has proven to be a reliable target on teams that feature other star receivers other than himself. Last season, in his final year with Ohio State, Egbuka shared the field with fellow receiver and freshman superstar Jeremiah Smith, who led the Buckeyes in receiving yards and touchdowns. Egbuka led the team in receptions with 81, compared to Smith's 76.

With that being said, while he wasn't the leader in all major categories for the Buckeyes, he still showed his ability to get involved in the offense in a major way - and put up respectable numbers. It's likely Egbuka, standing at six-foot-one and weighing 205 pounds, can do the same in Tampa Bay.

Is Emeka Egbuka a good pick in fantasy football this year?

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Emeka Egbuka is certainly worth considering in 2025, given his situation, proven production in college and pure skill set alone. He finds himself in an offense with other star receivers such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, which could limit his receptions in his rookie season.

However, with Godwin's injury history and Evans turning 31 years old as he enters his 12th NFL season, production for these two fellow veterans could drop. That could open up the door for Egbuka to swoop in and take over the lion's share of the receptions.

Our fantasy analyzer has Egbuka putting up 180 fantasy points in his rookie campaign in PPR formats.

Where should you draft Emeka Egbuka this year?

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Simply put, Egbuka has a lot of upside on a great NFL offense for his rookie campaign. If he's still available in the latter rounds of your draft and you see the need for depth at receiver or your flex position, he's definitely worth taking a chance on.

Should either Evans or Godwin face an unfortunate injury during the season, Egbuka could set himself up to be Baker Mayfield's next favorite target for the foreseeable future.

