Emeka Egbuka injury update: Will Buccaneers WR be available for Fantasy Football Week 3?

Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has already made a significant contribution to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense in just two games this season. He has recorded eight catches from 13 targets and scored 3 touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season.However, the former Ohio State wide receiver missed multiple practice days during the week due to hip and groin problems. In light of the injury, he was listed as questionable on Tampa Bay's final injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday.The team would appear much thinner in offense if Egbuka is sidelined on Sunday, since Chris Godwin is also still recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the 2024 season and is not expected to play.Emeka Egbuka injury update: Will the Buccaneers WR play against the Jets in Week 3?Despite receiving a questionable tag on Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Emeka Egbuka will play for the Buccaneers on Sunday against the New York Jets.“#Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka (hip/groin) is listed as questionable, but he'll play today with no limitations, source said. He missed two days this week,” Rapoport posted on X.Egbuka suffered injuries to his hip and groin during Week 2's Monday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. He persevered through the injury despite initial discomfort, scoring a touchdown to give the Bucs a 13–10 lead in the second quarter.Egbuka did not participate in Tampa Bay's first two sessions this week on Wednesday and Thursday. He did, however, make a limited return to practice on Friday.Although Egbuka's return to practice on Friday was encouraging, there were still worries that he would miss today's game. However, reports that the rookie pass-catcher will play without any limitations have allayed such worries.Egbuka has found the end zone in each of the first two games of the season and will look to continue this streak against the Jets.&quot;You saw it live today, in person. He’s the real deal,&quot; quarterback Baker Mayfield said while commenting on Egbuka’s impact after Monday night's win. &quot;True professional. Doesn’t play like a rookie. Doesn’t act like a rookie. His head is never spinning. He made some unbelievable catches and plays today for us. Obviously, going to continue to lean on him.&quot;The Bucs are definitely a stronger team with Emeka Egbuka playing, and his presence will increase their chances of winning and improving to a 3-0 start on Sunday.The only two players officially ruled out for the Bucs' Week 3 game are offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr.