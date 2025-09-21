  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Emeka Egbuka injury update: Will Buccaneers WR be available for Fantasy Football Week 3?

Emeka Egbuka injury update: Will Buccaneers WR be available for Fantasy Football Week 3?

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 21, 2025 13:34 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Emeka Egbuka injury update: Will Buccaneers WR be available for Fantasy Football Week 3? - Source: Getty

Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has already made a significant contribution to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense in just two games this season. He has recorded eight catches from 13 targets and scored 3 touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season.

Ad

However, the former Ohio State wide receiver missed multiple practice days during the week due to hip and groin problems. In light of the injury, he was listed as questionable on Tampa Bay's final injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday.

The team would appear much thinner in offense if Egbuka is sidelined on Sunday, since Chris Godwin is also still recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the 2024 season and is not expected to play.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Emeka Egbuka injury update: Will the Buccaneers WR play against the Jets in Week 3?

Despite receiving a questionable tag on Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Emeka Egbuka will play for the Buccaneers on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“#Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka (hip/groin) is listed as questionable, but he'll play today with no limitations, source said. He missed two days this week,” Rapoport posted on X.
Ad
Ad

Egbuka suffered injuries to his hip and groin during Week 2's Monday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. He persevered through the injury despite initial discomfort, scoring a touchdown to give the Bucs a 13–10 lead in the second quarter.

Egbuka did not participate in Tampa Bay's first two sessions this week on Wednesday and Thursday. He did, however, make a limited return to practice on Friday.

Although Egbuka's return to practice on Friday was encouraging, there were still worries that he would miss today's game. However, reports that the rookie pass-catcher will play without any limitations have allayed such worries.

Ad

Egbuka has found the end zone in each of the first two games of the season and will look to continue this streak against the Jets.

"You saw it live today, in person. He’s the real deal," quarterback Baker Mayfield said while commenting on Egbuka’s impact after Monday night's win.
"True professional. Doesn’t play like a rookie. Doesn’t act like a rookie. His head is never spinning. He made some unbelievable catches and plays today for us. Obviously, going to continue to lean on him."
Ad

The Bucs are definitely a stronger team with Emeka Egbuka playing, and his presence will increase their chances of winning and improving to a 3-0 start on Sunday.

The only two players officially ruled out for the Bucs' Week 3 game are offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications