Emeka Egbuka injury update: Will Buccaneers WR be available for Week 8 Fantasy Football?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has been beset by injuries, and rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka appears to be the only player left standing. However, he too seems to be struggling with a hamstring issue.Although Egbuka initially strained his hamstring in Week 6, he managed to play through the injury during Monday's primetime game against the Detroit Lions.Egbuka missed Tampa Bay's walkthrough on Wednesday, which has Bucs fans and fantasy football managers concerned about his health heading into a Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.Emeka Egbuka injury update: Will the Buccaneers WR play against the Saints in Week 8?Emeka Egbuka continues to manage the hamstring strain that has hindered him since Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.The former Ohio State wideout made headway on Thursday with a limited on-field practice after missing Wednesday's walkthrough. Although his limited involvement on Thursday is positive, the practice report for Friday will reveal if he receives a designation before the team's Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.Egbuka was initially expected to miss last week's game against the Lions after sustaining a hamstring injury. Surprisingly, though, he went back to practice on Saturday and eventually overcame his questionable label to take the field on Monday. He had a quiet outing in the game, though, only managing four catches (from 12 targets) for 58 yards in the 24-9 loss to Detroit.The Buccaneers will need Egbuka to be healthy going forward, as he will likely serve as the team's top option in the passing game for the foreseeable future. This is because Mike Evans has been diagnosed with a fractured collarbone following his departure from Monday's game, which will result in his absence for an extended period. Also, Chris Godwin has yet to fully recuperate from a fibula injury that caused him to miss the last two games.The fact that Egbuka resumed practice on Thursday most likely means that he will be available to play in Week 8 against the Saints, even though we have not yet received reports regarding his practice volume on Friday. After all, he only practiced once last week before facing the Lions.Egbuka caught 25 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns on 38 targets in his first five NFL games, setting off a hot start to his career. However, he has only caught six passes for 82 yards and zero touchdowns on 16 targets in his last two games, which is, at best, modest production.