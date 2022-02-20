WATCH: "You're the GOAT" - Eminem gushes over Al Michaels

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Al Michaels can even make stars like Eminem gush over their childhood heroes. One of the benefits of doing the Super Bowl halftime show was meeting the broadcasters calling the game. The NFL posted a video clip of the rap superstar meeting Al Michaels for the first time. One could have swapped the rap star out for someone else and kept the lines spoken and it would not have looked out of place.

"The Rams are in their home stadium and then you're doing the game... that's crazy... you're the GOAT man, you're the GOAT. I'm telling you, I was telling your wife. Since I was a little kid... all the way until now, I watch S***y games when you're doing them, just because, right?"

The stars even get starstruck every once in a while. Plenty of viewers are guilty of watching games that should have been turned off long ago, simply because of the commentator. Of course, the elephant in the room is a question of when Michaels will retire.

When will Al Michaels retire?

The NHL 100 presented by GEICO - Red Carpet

Eminem commented on the idea in the clip, essentially in denial about the possibility. Put simply, he said that the commentator will be around for a long time. Michaels, likely well-adjusted to the question over the last decade or longer, took the question in stride, not really giving an answer.

Marshall Mathers @Eminem STOP THE BEAT A MINUTE... Dre, I got something 2 say: HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Drdre! STOP THE BEAT A MINUTE... Dre, I got something 2 say: HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Drdre! https://t.co/yJ3IvKX9pY

Michaels is 77 years old and 12 years past the typical age of retirement. Of course, his retirement will likely revolve around sitting around and watching sporting events anyway, so why wouldn't he continue to do it in a way that he gets paid? That said, the continuous travel will eventually be too much, and will eventually force him to step away.

Until then, the commentators will continue to stick around. If he wanted to go out on top, this year would have been the best opportunity. Calling the Super Bowl only occurs once every few years, and at 77, his next best opportunity to go out on top would be in his 80s. Otherwise, he could be on the path of doing it until he physically cannot take another day.

If that is the case, he could still have more than a decade left in him. Also, if NBC allows him to call games from home, he could stay in the role for another decade on top of that. Will he continue down this road or are the broadcaster's days on the job rapidly coming to a close?

Edited by shilpa17.ram