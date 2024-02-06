Eric Bieniemy Landing Spots: 5 teams that should pursue former Chiefs OC in 2024

Eric Bieniemy’s stint with the Washington Commanders is over. Newly hired head coach Dan Quinn announced during a Feb. 4 press conference that Bieniemy won’t return after one season with the NFC East squad.

With Kliff Kingsbury taking his position, the former running backs coach is a free agent. He has an impressive resume, starting with helping Adrian Peterson, Jamaal Charles and Kareem Hunt become 1,000-yard rushers. Bieniemy was also a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams as Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator.

With the former NFL running back for the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles free to sign elsewhere, here are five teams that could benefit from his football wisdom and winning experience.

5 potential landing spots for Eric Bieniemy ahead of 2024 season

#5 - Las Vegas Raiders

Kingsbury was initially reported to join Antonio Pierce’s staff as offensive coordinator. Instead, he will take on the role Eric Bieniemy once had. While the Raiders eventually hired Luke Getsy as OC, it doesn’t mean they don’t need Bieniemy’s services.

The Raiders ranked 30th in rushing this season, averaging 90.7 yards per game. Bieniemy’s expertise in coaching the position could help them bolster their run game. Hiring Bieniemy might persuade Josh Jacobs to re-sign with Las Vegas.

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers hired Liam Coen as offensive coordinator after Dave Canales became the Carolina Panthers head coach. While Coen was a former OC for the Los Angeles Rams, his expertise is in the passing game, having served as quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

They need someone to upgrade the running game, and Eric Bieniemy could help. Tampa Bay had the worst rushing attack this season, averaging 88.8 yards per game. His guidance would help versatile running back Rachaad White become a 1,000-yard rusher.

#3 - New York Jets

The Jets still have Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator. He was Aaron Rodgers’ OC while still with the Green Bay Packers. However, there have been criticisms about Hackett’s play-calling. They need a fresh perspective to improve their strategy.

That’s where Eric Bieniemy could help. He did reasonably well in his first season as an offensive play-caller despite having an offensive line that surrendered 65 sacks on Sam Howell. Bieniemy’s presence could also help sustain Breece Hall’s dominance.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

While the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach, their offensive coordinator position is vacant after Kellen Moore joined the Eagles in the same capacity. It’s uncertain if Harbaugh will call the plays for Justin Herbert or if they will hire someone to do so.

Eric Bieniemy is a strong candidate for the Chargers’ OC role because his knowledge about AFC West offensive players can help their defense scheme better coverages. His hiring could be an incentive for Austin Ekeler to re-sign.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks’ offensive coordinator position is vacant after Shane Waldron joined the Chicago Bears in the same capacity. Likewise, Seattle hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as Pete Carroll’s replacement.

Therefore, they will need someone to concentrate on the offense, and Eric Bieniemy is a good fit. His expertise with running backs can help Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet become consistent backfield threats. His penchant for calling passing plays will open up more opportunities for DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.