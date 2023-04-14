One of the greatest safeties of the last decade-and-a-half is Eric Weddle. The former Charger, Raven, and Ram was one of the most complete defensive backs of this era. He was one of the most consistent players in the game during his 14 NFL seasons. He played 10 full seasons in those 14 years. That kind of longevity is extremely rare.

His career was so special that two high school students created a game called "Weddle." It is the NFL's version of Wordle.

Does the Pro Football Hall of Fame take that kind of information into consideration? Regardless, that shouldn't matter because Eric Weddle's career was Canton-esque. Here is why:

Eric Weddle's steady numbers

The former Utah star had nine seasons with at least 80+ tackles in his career, including four seasons with at least 100 tackles (Pro Football Reference). His 98 career passes defended ranks higher than Hall of Fame safeties John Lynch and Rod Woodson. His 903 solo tackles rank better than Hall of Famers Champ Bailey, Ty Law, and Michael Strahan.

His 29 interceptions are the same amount that Hall of Famers Darrelle Revis and Cliff Harris had in their careers. Weddle was as complete as they come. His numbers definitely support that statement. The same is true for the hardware that he has.

Eric Weddle's all-time great recognition

Weddle was certainly awarded for his great efforts on the field. He was named to six Pro Bowls and earned five All-Pro nods. He either earned a Pro Bowl nod or All-Pro nomination in eight out of nine years from 2010 to 2018.

He was the NFL's co-leader in interceptions in 2011 with the Chargers when he had seven. He is also a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. However, the singular awards were not his best achievement. His best achievement was being a part of the Rams' Super Bowl win in 2022 (LVI).

It was his best achievement as it cemented his legacy as a world champion. The 38-year old has accomplished everything there is to accomplish when it comes to the NFL. His statistics are next-level. His career portfolio has all the singular awards young players dream about earning. But at the end of the day, he is also a Super Bowl winner. No one can ever take that away.

Eric Weddle belongs in Canton, Ohio. Anyone who disagrees will have a hard time building a case against the legendary defensive back.

