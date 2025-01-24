Every Dallas Cowboys head coach candidate ranked feat. Deion Sanders, Brian Schottenheimer

The Dallas Cowboys moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy after their season ended and are currently seeking a replacement. Some potential candidates have emerged as the favorites to be hired, based off of their reported interests and scheduled interviews. Here are the best options ranked.

Dallas Cowboys HC candidates ranked

Mike McCarthy

#5 - Leslie Frazier

Leslie Frazier was interviewed by Jerry Jones as a potential candidate to be their next head coach. He previously spent time as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills before spending last year as an assistant head coach with the Seattle Seahawks.

He is one of just four candidates who reportedly received an official interview.

#4 - Brian Schottenheimer

Brian Schottenheimer has been serving as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Mike McCarthy was the one actually calling the plays for them.

It has been reported that Stephen Jones is pushing for Schottenheimer to be their head coach in 2025, which has resulted in him being scheduled for a second interview and currently being listed as the betting favorite to land the job.

#3 - Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll is a late addition to the Dallas Cowboys' list of candidates for their head coach vacancy. He is the most accomplished candidate on this list, including winning a Super Bowl ring and two Conference Championships with the Seattle Seahawks.

The issue is that he is already 73 years old and didn't coach during the 2024 NFL season, so his long-term outlook is questionable.

#2 - Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys before being hired for the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He reportedly still has a strong relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott and was even a candidate for the head coach job before McCarthy took over. Bringing him back is a move that makes sense for the 2025 NFL season.

#1 - Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has found massive success as a college football head coach recently, including with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Jerry Jones reportedly spoke with him about potentially hiring him as their next head coach, but never officially interviewed him. It's unclear if Sanders currently has interest in making a move to the NFL, but if he does, Dallas is an ideal destination for him after spending part of his playing career there.

