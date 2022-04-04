All teams without a first-round pick heading into 2022 NFL Draft 

As the off-season is in full effect, we are just three-and-a-half weeks away from the 2022 NFL draft. Many young prospects from college will come off the board over the three-day event. The top guys will come off the board in the first-round of the event on Thursday, April 28th.

While there are 32 picks in the first-round, not every team will select a player then. There are currently eight teams in the league without a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers will all be without a first-round pick.

Let's take a look at how each of them traded away their 2022 first-round NFL Draft pick.

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears traded their first and fourth-round NFL Draft picks to the New York Giants last April in the draft. This allowed them to move up nine spots in the first round to choose quarterback Justin Fields at pick No. 11.

As a result, the Giants now own two top-ten picks in this year's draft with their No. 5 pick and Chicago's No. 7 pick.

Denver Broncos

2018 NFL Draft

In this off-season, the Denver Broncos traded their 2022 first, second, and fifth-round picks and a 2023 first-round NFL Draft picks. They also traded QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, and DL Shelby Harris to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seattle will now have their No. 9 overall pick in the draft and would have had back-to-back picks. But the New York Jets own their No.10 pick as part of the Jamal Adams trade.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Full trade details: #Seahawks trade Russell Wilson and a 4th-round pick to the #Broncos for TE Noah Fant, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris, two 1st-round picks (No. 9 overall and 2023), two 2nd-round picks and a 5th-round pick, as others have noted. Full trade details: #Seahawks trade Russell Wilson and a 4th-round pick to the #Broncos for TE Noah Fant, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris, two 1st-round picks (No. 9 overall and 2023), two 2nd-round picks and a 5th-round pick, as others have noted.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will also be without a first-round draft pick this year after acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Houston sent Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Along with this was a 2023 third-rounder and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round selections.

Houston will have their third overall-pick in the draft as well as the Browns' 13th-overall pick in the draft.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs traded six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. They are: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick. Along with this were the 4th and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft.

As part of the trade, the Dolphins gave Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder,

The 2022 conditional second-round pick became a first-round selection as Wentz played over 75 percent of the snaps in the 2021 season, which was part of the deal.

The Eagles will own the Colts' No.16 overall pick in this year's draft as a result of the trade. They will also own their No. 19 overall pick and the No. 15 overall pick due to a trade with Miami last year, moving up in the draft to select Jaylen Waddle.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for 2022 first and second-round picks. Green Bay now hold the No. 22 overall pick in the draft as well as pick No. 28.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers unloaded a pair of future first-round picks and a future third-round pick to secure the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft from the Dolphins and selected quarterback Trey Lance. They used that pick as part of the Tyrteek Hill, so they won't have any first-round picks either.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat