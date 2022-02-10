NFL Trade Rumors: Davante Adams seriously being considered by Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers All-Pro Davante Adams is set to hit the free agent market next month, and an NFC North rival is reportedly interested in him. The receiver has a relationship with the Chicago Bears' new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, who had been the Packers quarterback coach/passing game coordinator since 2020.

According to a report, the five-time Pro Bowler is supposedly seeking a contract that will pay him $30 million per year. Green Bay likely will not give him that contract, and placing the franchise tag on him could be the probable outcome. The projected franchise tag for wide receivers is $18.9 million in 2022.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he is hopeful that the Packers and Adams can come to terms on a new deal before the start of free agency.

By way of NFL.com’s Nick Shook, the Green Bay head coach said he and Adams have talked everything through and lauded his work on the field:

“We kind of talked everything through and, again, another guy that we’re hopeful that we can come to an agreement with," LaFleur said. "Obviously, he’s done so much on the field, but I think it’s still the stuff that you all don’t get to see within the meeting room, with how he talks to his teammates, with how he sets a standard for everybody, there’s a reason he was voted a captain, rightfully so. He earned that.”

LaFleur concluded his comments by saying the receiver is the best in the league.

“I told him that he’s definitely earned the respect of not only his teammates but all of his coaches, as well, and I think everybody in this organization," the Packers head coach said. "Just his ability to compartmentalize his own situation and go out there and compete at the level he did each and every week, putting himself out there, obviously, in a contract year and just bringing it and playing at the highest of levels. He’s the best receiver in the league.”

Davante Adams and his time with Green Bay

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Adams was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. The former Fresno State Bulldog started 11 games in his rookie season and had 38 receptions for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

He had his first 1,000-yard receiving season in the 2018 season as he had 1,386 yards, the seventh-most that season.

He had 13 touchdowns in 2018 and was tied for second with Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron. In 2020, he led the league with 18 touchdowns.

Since 2018, he has the most receiving yards (5,310), receptions (432), and receiving touchdowns (47). He had 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Can we see the 29-year-old receiver in a Bears uniform in 2022? We will find out this offseason.

Edited by Piyush Bisht