Sean Payton took the NFL world by surprise on Thursday after an interview criticizing everything involving the past iteration of the Denver Broncos. As the team gears up for the season and starts its training camp, the head coach gave his thoughts on what transpired during the 2022 season, and frankly, nobody was safe.

During his interview, Payton wanted to make sure that, in his view, everything done the previous year was wrong and he would make things different in 2023. Lots of freedom were given to quarterback Russell Wilson, who earned a massive paycheck following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks but struggled massively during the year.

In short, Payton torn Nathaniel Hackett's 2022 job to shreds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But the current offensive coordinator of the New York Jets has a former Broncos player defending him. Right tackle Billy Turner quickly took to Instagram to criticize Payton and defend Hackett, who's back with Aaron Rodgers after the pair was split in 2022:

Billy Turner did not hold back after Sean Payton's comments

"Seems like someone started Training Camp and is trying to soften the blow after realizing what he's in for the fucking season. F***ing bum #Bountygate #Childish"

There was even time for a Bountygate reference, the famous scandal where the New Orleans Saints defensive player received extra money to hurt opposing offensive players. The scandal was led by former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, but the head coach oversaw it. The league suspended him for the 2012 season as a result.

Broncos training camp start: What to expect from Sean Payton in Denver

The veteran head coach has one clear mission: make Russell Wilson one of the NFL's best quarterbacks once again.

The Broncos traded a lot of assets for Wilson, but he was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in 2022, failing to meet expectations following such a huge deal and a large contract extension. For Denver, the hope is that pairing him with one of the league's best offensive minds will make him a star again.

There's a good roster assembled in Denver, so it's up to the head coach to make the most out of this situation. He's going to have a large salary and job security, so fans can understandably be excited about the hire.