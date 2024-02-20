Ex-Chargers QB warns Jim Harbaugh against "wasting" #5 NFL Draft pick on Brock Bowers in favor of "crazy special" WR

Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach last month. Last season was forgettable as the Chargers finished 5-12 and came last in the competitive AFC West. They hold the No. 5 in April's NFL draft, and Harbaugh can go several ways with that pick.

Former Chargers quarterback and 14-year NFL veteran Chase Daniel gave his opinion on X on who the team should target. He urged Harbaugh to choose wide receiver Malik Nabors instead of tight end Brock Bowers as the No. 5 pick.

Nabors was second in all of college football and led the SEC with 1,569 receiving yards in the 2023 season. The LSU Tigers standout and his 13 touchdowns were the third-most in college football like a consensus All-American.

Bowers, like Nabors, was a consensus All-American last season. The Georgia Bulldogs star also won the John Mackey Award as college football's top tight end. Bowers ended his junior season with 56 receptions for 756 yards and six touchdowns.

Daniel believes Nabors would be a weapon for QB Justin Herbert as star wideout Keenan Allen will be 32 at the start of the 2024 season. Mike Williams played in just three games for Los Angeles last season after tearing his ACL, and his future is uncertain.

Tight ends Gerald Everett and Donald Parham combined for 78 receptions, 696 yards and seven touchdowns for the Chargers last season.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft has Jim Harbaugh passing on Nabors and Bowers

According to the NFL Mock Draft Simulator by Sportskeeda, Harbaugh will address the offense but not at tight end or receiver. It shows the Chargers going with Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu as the fifth overall pick. The team was in the top 10 of the NFL in sacks allowed with 43. Fashanu going here would be a shock as he is one of the top prospects at the position.

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft simulator has Jim Harbaugh going OT at No. 5

The simulator has Nabors and Bowers going in the early-to-mid first round. Jim Harbaugh will have to make a tough decision as he looks to lead Los Angeles back to the postseason in 2024.