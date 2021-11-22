Ex-chef claims Antonio Brown acquired fake vaccination card from Buccaneers teammate

Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy during his time in the NFL. The much-maligned receiver has been accused of alleged sexual assault, stiffing a former chef out of $38,000, and violating the NFL's personal conduct policy for allegedly attacking the driver of a moving truck, just to name a few off-field discretions.

Antonio Brown accused by former chef of obtaining fake vaccination card

Steven Ruiz, the former chef of Antonio Brown, recently made accusations that Brown and his girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, approached him about obtaining a fake vaccination card for the receiver to use. According to Ruiz, Moreau offered him $500 in exchange for a fake vaccination card.

Ruiz even provided what appeared to be screenshots of conversations between himself and Moreau about the possible transaction.

Ruiz says Brown later showed him cards that Brown said he bought for himself and Moreau: @NFLSTROUD According to Steven Ruiz's screenshot, Brown's girlfriend Cydney Moreau asked the chef to purchase fake vaccine cards for A.B., the Bucs player.Ruiz says Brown later showed him cards that Brown said he bought for himself and Moreau: trib.al/8bf1myT @NFLSTROUD According to Steven Ruiz's screenshot, Brown's girlfriend Cydney Moreau asked the chef to purchase fake vaccine cards for A.B., the Bucs player.Ruiz says Brown later showed him cards that Brown said he bought for himself and Moreau: trib.al/8bf1myT https://t.co/3Kmo3PQn08

For her part, Moreau says she has never met Ruiz. Meanwhile, Brown's attorney, Sean Burstyn, released the following statement regarding the situation:

"Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine,” Burstyn texted the Tampa Bay Times. “Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl. One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country’s vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip."

The Buccaneers also released a statement saying that all vaccination cards received from their players were checked and "no irregularities were observed."

Steven Ruiz drops another bombshell over Brown's alleged fake vaccination card

Steven Ruiz has also revealed yet another jaw-dropping claim as he states that although he did not get the fake vaccination cards, Brown did in fact get them...from a teammate.

Here's what Ruiz had to say about his allegation:

"He got them from another player who was selling them. That player came over to the house multiple times. He had to get another copy of [Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau’s] vaccine card because they got her birthday wrong on the first one."

Ruiz did not say which teammate gave Brown the cards.

"I’m gonna sit on it for a little while, The truth will eventually come out. If this does become a bigger and deeper investigation to follow the NFL — just to get into legal terms — this will all come to light."

Stay tuned as it seems like this controversy may continue to stew for a while.

