Ex-Packers QB raises major red flags on 2024 Draft prospect Drake Maye’s tape

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and Drake Maye is widely regarded as one of the most coveted players coming out of college. Maye was seen as the second-best quarterback in the upcoming draft class for the majority of the last two years, but things have changed in the last few months.

The North Carolina quarterback had a less impactful season in 2023 compared to 2022, and it has resulted in people having doubts about him. Kurt Benkert, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, has identified some weaknesses in Maye that could be a concern in the NFL. He said:

“He has a high ceiling, he’s got a big arm. He’s kinda sloppy with his feet and really inconsistent as a passer and he misses a lot of throws that I don’t think a top-10 quarterback should miss.

"That’s the thing about the NFL. Most people can make the crazy plays a time or two here and there and he does that every single game in his college tape, but he just misses the easy plays that I know in the NFL get a little harder.”

Some people view Drake Maye as similar to Justin Herbert based on his size, but as Benkert mentioned, 'missing the easy' plays may be concerning in the NFL. However, that could be worked on as there is a possibility that Maye might not start straightaway in his rookie season.

In his last season at North Carolina, Maye threw for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 12 games. In comparison, Maye threw for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 14 games last year.

The departure of Josh Downs, Antoine Green and Asim Richards, all of whom were drafted last year, had a negative impact on the 21-year-old quarterback's performance this season.

Drake Maye's draft projection and best fits

As of now, Drake Maye is projected to get drafted with the third overall pick. The New England Patriots currently have the third overall pick, but there is a possibility that the franchise will trade that pick to move down in the draft.

The Minnesota Vikings are a team that could be in play to draft Maye as they need a new quarterback after Kirk Cousins' exit. However, the Patriots will demand a big haul from the Vikings if the NFC North franchise wants to trade up and draft Maye.

The Vikings are the best fit for Maye as he can learn in his rookie season while Sam Darnold starts for the franchise. The presence of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson on offense will be a dream scenario for the rookie.

However, even if the Patriots draft him, Maye can learn under Jacoby Brissett in his rookie season, and eventually take over next year once the franchise adds more skill players to help him.

