Exclusive: "Commissioner Of Tailgating" Joe Cahn talks to Sportskeeda

"Commissioner Of Tailgating" Joe Cahn (left) at the Bing National Tailgating Championship

As the self-proclaimed "Commissioner Of Tailgating," Joe Cahn may have the best job in the United States Of America. Cahn is arguably the world's only professional tailgater. During his Tailgating America Tours, Cahn has traveled to all 31 current NFL stadiums, over 120 college stadiums, and every current NASCAR track.

Cahn has driven the "JoeMobile" over 1 million miles and has eaten his way through hundreds of cities, enjoying the party with countless parking lot loyalists. In turn, that means indulging in BBQ Brisket with Dallas Cowboys fans, Bratwursts with Packers fans, Dungeness Crab with 49ers fans and Boiled Lobsters with Patriots fans.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Joe Cahn, as filmed and embedded below, and the highlights of such are below for Sportskeeda. The Commish can be followed on Twitter via @JoeCahn.

When exactly did you become the "Commissioner Of Tailgating?"

Joe Cahn: I became the "Commissioner Of Tailgating" actually in 2001... I've been on the road since 1996, 1,000 tailgates -- both pro, college, Jimmy Buffett concerts, and even an opera every now and then.

Do you remember the first time you ever tailgated?

Joe Cahn: The first time I tailgated, I'd have to say, was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and that was at an LSU game. But my first game was actually... It all blends together. All the food blends in together. Was it about the buffalo wings? Was it about the poppers? Was it about the chili dogs? There's so much food, every member seems to go together.

How many cities and/or countries have you tailgated in?

Joe Cahn: I've done 1,000 tailgates, that's pro and college. But I guess, cities and countries, probably only about 24 countries..

Do you have a favorite meal and/or drink when it comes to tailgating?

Joe Cahn: My favorite meal, when it comes to tailgating, is everything that I have in front of me. But I have small bites, it's reception food, it's not a contest. Emeril [Lagasse] isn't here. Bobby Flay certainly isn't here. It's all about friends, so small little things, bring your best dish... What you have to do is take the best you can, but small portions. I like jalapeno poppers, I don't like pepper-eating contests; I don't think anyone wins there.

How do you go about making sure that you feel fine the day after tailgating done well?

Joe Cahn: I take a couple of precautions. I'm always looking for new things, whether it's generators or new foods... We know there are 2 reasons for heartburn. 1 is the food, and that's outside, how much we eat and what we eat. But the other is our team on the field is not doing as good, and losing in the last quarter, oh my goodness, that can give us heartburn too. (laughs)

Who do you think is going to win the Super Bowl this year?

Joe Cahn: I think the team that scores the most points. That is my prediction and I would say probably the team with the best record. But I have to think, well, I don't know, the buffalo wings with chili, or the jambalaya with lobsters. I don't know if everyone signed up yet for the fantasy tailgating league, but you go and you choose your own team. That's what I'm looking for. I don't know who's going to team, but I know I'm going to have some good food.

What do you wish more people knew about you and tailgating as a whole?

Joe Cahn: I wish they knew about how much fun tailgating is. Tailgating has become the new community social, the last great American neighborhood...

Finally, Joe, any last words for the kids?

Joe Cahn: Remember, there are 4 quarters to a football game, sometimes an overtime. You've got to pace yourself. This is not your last meal, it's not your last rodeo, certainly not your last game. Enjoy, have a good time, especially in the early tailgates, drink plenty of water... Water, water, water. A designated driver, and also, a designated griller.