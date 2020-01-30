Legendary NFL QB Kurt Warner on who's going to win Super Bowl LIV (Exclusive)

Kurt Warner in Miami on January 28, 2020 / Photo courtesy of KEF Media

The football narrative of legendary NFL quarterback Kurt Warner reads like a "rags to riches" Hollywood script. Simply put, Warner continually beat the odds to quarterback two perennial doormat franchises to the Super Bowl and etched his name in the NFL record books along the way.

The first chapter of Warner’s tale was written in 1999 when he defied logic by emerging from obscurity to lead the St. Louis Rams to a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV. In that same year, Warner was named the Most Valuable Player of both the NFL and the Super Bowl. He led the Rams to two additional playoff appearances – including another Super Bowl - and received Pro Bowl honors for three consecutive years.

After suffering from injuries and watching from the sideline, Warner was released by the Rams in 2004 and signed a one year contract with the New York Giants. In March 2005, he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals where most football experts expected him to end his career. But in 2008, Warner led the Cardinals to their first ever Super Bowl berth, was voted to his fourth Pro Bowl, and surpassed several Cardinals’ franchise records including touchdowns, attempts, completions, completion percentage and passer rating.

Currently, Warner is in Miami, Florida for Super Bowl LIV. While stationed at Lowe’s Hometown -- an interactive NFL-themed neighborhood, where each of the NFL’s 32 teams is represented by their own custom built dwelling -- he spoke with me by phone on behalf of Sportskeeda.

More on Kurt Warner can be found online by following him on Twitter.

On what it takes to throw a great Super Bowl party:

Kurt Warner: When you are having a Super Bowl party, people are coming over to your house. Gotta make it really cool, gotta make it unique. You've gotta put together and represent your favorite team that's in the Super Bowl, so people walk in they're like, "This is where I want to be." Of course you've got to have great food and drinks, right?

For me, I would definitely be grilling out at the grill. All kinds of snacks to make sure that everybody is happy from a food standpoint, from an atmosphere standpoint. Then obviously people who are there to cheer for my team.

On who's going to win Super Bowl LIV:

Kurt Warner: I've been talking about it all week long. I may change my opinion after I talk about it or watch more tape, but right now I think it's going to be a great football game. San Francisco may have been the best team in the NFL all year long. Kansas City maybe has the best player in the football league, in Patrick Mahomes. That's kind of how it seems to be set up.

This is the ultimate team game. It takes all 53 guys and the coaches to win in. So right now I'm going to lead towards what I think is the best team in the NFL and that's the San Francisco 49ers. They're gonna find a way to win it closely.