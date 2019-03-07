Exclusive: The Glorious Sons' Brett Emmons talks NHL, NFL & hit album "Young Beauties And Fools"

The Glorious Sons / Photo: Samantha Falco

The quintet known as The Glorious Sons -- comprised of frontman Brett Emmons, guitarists Jay Emmons and Andrew Young, bassist Chris Huot and drummer Adam Paquette -- has accomplished an unbelievable amount since forming eight years ago. For starters, the band's two studio albums were both recognized with honors from the Juno Awards while the group was "Rock Artist Of The Year" at the 2015 SiriusXM Indie Awards

Last month The Glorious Sons kicked off an extensive North American headlining tour, which included a performance at the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series. The tour follows the band’s unprecedented success surrounding breakout track “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” -- from the 2017 album Young Beauties And Fools -- which held the #1 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart for four weeks in a row.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Glorious Sons vocalist Brett Emmons not only about the Canadian's music but also its appreciation of sports. Upcoming tour dates -- which include stops at the Welcome to Rockville Festival, the Sonic Temple Festival and Rocklahoma -- can be found online at www.theglorioussons.com.

The Glorious Sons recently participated in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series. How did that opportunity come about?

Brett Emmons: I truly have no clue. We have an incredible team, and they’re constantly trying to find opportunities to get our music in front of new people.

Are there NHL fans in the band?

Brett Emmons: Packer is a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan. So is our guitar tech Jesse. Other than that, not really.

Word has it that there are fans of the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots in The Glorious Sons. Is that true?

Brett Emmons: Yes. My brother Jay is a New England fan. I’m a Bills fan. It makes for an interesting rivalry. He was a Bills fan first, but quit on them when they benched [Doug] Flutie for Rob Johnson. I can hardly blame him.

To you, how does the CFL stack up to the NFL? Can someone truly be a fan of both?

Brett Emmons: Oh, come on. I don’t want to discount any athlete on earth. They are all leagues more talented and athletic than I will ever be. I prefer the NFL and though I do believe you can be a fan of both, I do not follow the CFL closely.

Any excitement on your end about the XFL coming back next year?

Brett Emmons: Not really. I’m already too invested in my Bills.

On the musical end, the band currently has tour dates announced through May. Are you playing a lot off of Young Beauties And Fools on your current run?

Brett Emmons: Yes, we are.

Did winning a Juno for Best Rock Album in any way change your life?

Brett Emmons: No. Touring the world constantly, writing music, and people being there to share it with us changed our life. The Juno is just a nod of the cap, and by no means the end of the journey.

Have you already started writing your next album?

Brett Emmons: Yes. We started writing our next album the week after we released Young Beauties And Fools. It’s what we do.

Is there something you wish more people knew about your band?

Brett Emmons: No. Not really.

Finally, Brett. any last words for the kids?

Brett Emmons: I would urge the younger generation to work really hard at finding what they love to do. I think maybe there might be a little too much external pressure on kids to do what someone else says they should do, or live a life they’re “supposed” to live. I think the world needs more people who are passionate about their work, whatever that may be. We are lucky, and you can be too.

