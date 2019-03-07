×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Exclusive: The Glorious Sons' Brett Emmons talks NHL, NFL & hit album "Young Beauties And Fools"

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Exclusive
46   //    07 Mar 2019, 07:28 IST

The Glorious Sons / Photo: Samantha Falco
The Glorious Sons / Photo: Samantha Falco

The quintet known as The Glorious Sons -- comprised of frontman Brett Emmons, guitarists Jay Emmons and Andrew Young, bassist Chris Huot and drummer Adam Paquette -- has accomplished an unbelievable amount since forming eight years ago. For starters, the band's two studio albums were both recognized with honors from the Juno Awards while the group was "Rock Artist Of The Year" at the 2015 SiriusXM Indie Awards

Last month The Glorious Sons kicked off an extensive North American headlining tour, which included a performance at the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series. The tour follows the band’s unprecedented success surrounding breakout track “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” -- from the 2017 album Young Beauties And Fools -- which held the #1 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart for four weeks in a row.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Glorious Sons vocalist Brett Emmons not only about the Canadian's music but also its appreciation of sports. Upcoming tour dates -- which include stops at the Welcome to Rockville Festival, the Sonic Temple Festival and Rocklahoma -- can be found online at www.theglorioussons.com.

The Glorious Sons recently participated in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series. How did that opportunity come about?

Brett Emmons: I truly have no clue. We have an incredible team, and they’re constantly trying to find opportunities to get our music in front of new people. 

Are there NHL fans in the band?

Brett Emmons: Packer is a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan. So is our guitar tech Jesse. Other than that, not really.

Word has it that there are fans of the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots in The Glorious Sons. Is that true?

Advertisement

Brett Emmons: Yes. My brother Jay is a New England fan. I’m a Bills fan. It makes for an interesting rivalry. He was a Bills fan first, but quit on them when they benched [Doug] Flutie for Rob Johnson. I can hardly blame him.

To you, how does the CFL stack up to the NFL? Can someone truly be a fan of both?

Brett Emmons: Oh, come on. I don’t want to discount any athlete on earth. They are all leagues more talented and athletic than I will ever be. I prefer the NFL and though I do believe you can be a fan of both, I do not follow the CFL closely. 

Any excitement on your end about the XFL coming back next year?

Brett Emmons: Not really. I’m already too invested in my Bills. 

On the musical end, the band currently has tour dates announced through May. Are you playing a lot off of Young Beauties And Fools on your current run?

Brett Emmons: Yes, we are.

Did winning a Juno for Best Rock Album in any way change your life?

Brett Emmons: No. Touring the world constantly, writing music, and people being there to share it with us changed our life. The Juno is just a nod of the cap, and by no means the end of the journey. 

Have you already started writing your next album?

Brett Emmons: Yes. We started writing our next album the week after we released Young Beauties And Fools. It’s what we do. 

Is there something you wish more people knew about your band?

Brett Emmons: No. Not really. 

Finally, Brett. any last words for the kids?

Brett Emmons: I would urge the younger generation to work really hard at finding what they love to do. I think maybe there might be a little too much external pressure on kids to do what someone else says they should do, or live a life they’re “supposed” to live. I think the world needs more people who are passionate about their work, whatever that may be. We are lucky, and you can be too.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Tom Brady American Football Conference National Football Conference
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio. He is also the author of the book "Pocket Change: Your Happy Money," as published by Book Web Publishing.
NFL Week 13: Preview
RELATED STORY
Recapping the 2018/19 NFL season
RELATED STORY
NFL: Super Bowl LIII Preview
RELATED STORY
How the New England Patriots stopped the Rams to enhance their greatness | Super Bowl LIII
RELATED STORY
Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks of All-Time
RELATED STORY
New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis on working with United Way on "Character Playbook"
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: The Tale of two fascinating finishes from Week 6
RELATED STORY
NFL: The 10 Greatest Players in New England Patriots History
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Greatest NFL Dynasties in History
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018 Squad Preview: New England Patriots
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us