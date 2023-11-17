Exploring Braxton Berrios' career earnings: How much money has Dolphins WR made in the NFL?

By the end of the 2023 season, Braxton Berrios will have made just over $13 million in his six-year NFL career, according to Spotrac. The Miami alum has played for three teams since being selected in the 2018 NFL draft.

The New England Patriots drafted Berrios in round six. He was seen as the archetypical Bill Belichick selection at wide receiver, and he made $481,408 during his sole season in New England.

The skillful route runner left the Patriots in 2019 to join the New York Jets. Upon joining the Jets, he became a solid part of their wide receiver rotation. Berrios was on the Jets for five seasons, and he made $9.095 million during his time on the team. He departed ahead of the 2023 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins.

Joining the Dolphins saw Braxton Berrios return to his old college stomping ground. He has joined a fearsome receiving room, including Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Berrios signed a one-year $3.5 million deal with the Dolphins, and he is currently helping them chase down a postseason spot in the stacked AFC Conference.

What is Braxton Berrios' net worth in 2023?

According to CA Knowledge, Miami Dolphins pass catcher Braxton Berrios is worth $7 million. As you would expect, the vast majority of his net worth comes from his salary. Also, Berrios has padded up his net worth with endorsements and investments.

Berrios is a solid squad player and the skillful wideout serves as a backup to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He performs admirably when called upon and is a solid wildcard for unsuspecting defensive coordinators.

Who is Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle?

Alix Earle is a social media personality, content creator, and the girlfriend of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Earle is one of the most popular TikTok influencers in America, and her ability to drive sales for the brands she promotes on her accounts has been dubbed the "Alix Earle effect."

Earle has a degree in marketing from the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School. She graduated from the institution in May 2023 and endowed the Alix Earle Scholarship for students at the business school in August of the same year.

Alix Earle is one of the most followed Americans on TikTok, racking up a staggering 6.1 million followers on the platform. She is also a podcaster, most notably briefly unseating the "The Joe Rogan Experience" from the number one position on the Spotify podcast charts. That was a remarkable feat, considering that this was the first time anyone had achieved that in the previous two years.

Earle is one of the most famous people on all of social media, and she parlayed her fame to earning a spot on the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Earle has been dating NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios since the spring of 2023.