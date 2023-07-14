What is the Alix Earle scholarship? Exploring TikTok star’s initiative

TikTok star Alix Earle became a social media sensation while attending the University of Miami. The New Jersey native graduated from the university in May and has now left a legacy behind.

At the end of June, Earle took to Instagram to announce that she now has a scholarship in her name. She thanked the university, especially the University of Miami Herbert Business School for helping her achieve her dreams. She added that she hopes that this scholarship will help another student at the school pursue their dreams.

"I’m sitting here writing this with tears in my eyes. It is such an honor to announce that I’m leaving the University of Miami Herbert Business School with a scholarship in my name. I am, and will always be, beyond grateful to have attended such an amazing University. Without the U I wouldn’t be where I am today.

"The support of my family, friends, professors, and especially my audience, has helped shape me into who I am as I pursue my goals. Through this scholarship, it is my goal to empower another student to live out their dreams and reach their full potential. Go Canes."

The Alix Earle Scholarship will benefit a junior or senior student at the business school at the University of Miami. The candidate must be an aspiring entrepreneur and must have shown the determination to achieve big in the world of business.

Those who wish to apply for the scholarship have to submit a resume as well as a video. In that video, the student must display their personality, determination, and goals for the future.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios make first public appearance

Alix Earle broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Oakland A's infielder Tyler Wade, early in 2023. Berrios, who was in a relationship with influencer Sophia Culpo, also broke up with her ex-girlfirend earlier this year.

Earle and Berrios have been spotted together in Miami as of late. They also attended a music festival in the Hamptons in June. On Wednesday, the couple made their red carpet debut at the annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver wore a light pink suit. While the TikTok star wore a black, strapless dress and Steve Madden lace-up heels.

