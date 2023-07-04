Alix Earle's entanglement in some drama with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios has reached new levels. The TikTok star and Berrios have been rumored to be an item, but Sophia Culpo has entered the picture. Culpo posed a photo with various text exchanges.

One message cleared up when he and Berrios broke up as Culpo seems to want no part of the drama.

Fans took to Reddit to go after the wideout in defense of Earle.

Other fans are questioning the drama between Berrios, Earle and Culpo while taking sides in the matter.

Culpo and Berrios dated for two years before breaking up in March. Rumors started of Berrios going with Earle after the social media star posted a video on her TikTok page.

It was a video of her attending the Palm Tree Festival in the Hamptons last month. Early on in the video, Earle is seen hugging a man whose face is covered by her back, and many guessed it was Braxton Berrios. She commented that they weren't dating, but fans felt otherwise.

She posted another TikTok video saying she was getting ready for date night with Berrios last month as well. It looks as though the drama between all three is not going away anytime soon.

Alix Earle gets recognition from the University of Miami

Alix Earle graduating from the University of Miami

Earle graduated from the University of Miami in May with a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing. The school announced last month that a scholarship will be named after her.

The scholarship will give significant resources for students in their educational jouney in business and continue their strong commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Alix Earle said that she hopes the scholarship helps women feel equal to men and accomplish their dreams as she did:

“It is super important for women to know that they can be just as powerful as men. There is no limit on what you can accomplish as long as you believe in yourself. I had professors, friends and family believe in me, and now it’s my turn to help another student live out their dreams.”

She has over seven million social media followers, including five million on TikTok and in excess of two million on Instagram.

