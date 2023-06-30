LSU’s Olivia Dunne has one-word response for TikTok sensation Alix Earle's scholarship feat

Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne are two of the biggest social media stars, especially on TikTok. Dunne took to Earle's Instagram page to leave a positive response to one of her recent posts.

Earle received her degree from the University of Miami Herbert Business School last month. However, she will be leaving the school with something even more special. The school announced that a scholarship will be named the Alix Earle Scholarship in her honor. Dunne left one word to express her excitement for the accomplishment:

Dunne's response to Earle getting a scholarship named after her. Credit: @alix_earle (IG)

The scholarship will give important resources for students pursuing degrees in business, continuing to reinforce the school's mission of diversity and inclusion. Earle commented on the honor, saying how much the University of Miami means to her and mentioning the impact of the scholarship:

“I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to go to the U and I’m very proud of being part of the UM family. If I can help someone in need complete their degree at the University of Miami, I’m honored to help."

Earle added:

"I know the impact that UM has had on me, and it means the world to me to be a part of that for someone else.”

Earle getting her degree from the University of Miami. Credit: @alex_earle (IG)

There are some qualifications for the scholarship. Students must be attending the University of Miami, be either a junior or senior, and be enrolled in the school's business program.

Earle has over two million followers on Instagram and more than five million on TikTok.

Alix Earle and dating rumors

Social media star Alix Earle

Earle has been linked to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios on the dating front. But she addressed the dating rumors by commenting on one of her TikTok videos:

"We're not even 'dating' but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha"

Fans of Earle went as far as conducting their own investigation about her and Berrios. Berrios once dated Sophia Culpo, the sister of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend Olivia Culpo.

