Who is the highest-paid RB in the NFL?

In the high-stakes world of NFL, running backs stand tall as dynamic playmakers, injecting an explosive blend of speed, agility, and power into the game.

Revered for their ability to carry the ball, catch passes, and protect the quarterback, running backs have long been valued assets on the gridiron. But among this elite group, a select few have ascended to the pinnacle of financial success, becoming the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

These remarkable athletes command staggering salaries, a testament to their exceptional skills and game-changing contributions. Let us look at the top 5 highest-paid running backs for the 2023 NFL season.

#5 Bengals QB Joe Mixon: $12 million

The Cincinnati Bengals secured the services of Joe Mixon with a four-year contract worth $48,000,000 in 2020 NFL season.

This comprehensive agreement encompasses a $10,000,000 signing bonus and $10,000,000 in guaranteed earnings. Mixon's average annual salary stands at $12,000,000, reflecting the Bengals' recognition of his value and skills on the field.

Looking specifically at the 2023 NFL season, Mixon is set to receive a base salary of $9,400,000, along with a workout bonus of $200,000.

Mixon will contribute to a cap hit of $12,761,754 for the Bengals. Furthermore, his contract carries a dead cap value of $5,500,000.

#4 Browns RB Nick Chubb: $12.2 million

Cleveland Browns' star running back, Nick Chubb, put pen to paper on a three-year contract worth $36,600,000 in 2021. This lucrative deal includes a significant signing bonus of $12,000,000 and guarantees $20,000,000 in earnings.

The Browns' acknowledgment of Chubb's remarkable abilities and worth to the team is evident in the contract's average yearly salary of $12,200,000.

As we look ahead to the 2023 season, Chubb is slated to receive a base salary of $10,850,000. In terms of finances, Chubb's inclusion on the team will lead to a cap hit of $14,850,000.

Additionally, the contract's dead cap value of $10,860,000 highlights the financial consequences that would arise if the team were to separate from him.

#3 Titans RB Derrick Henry: $12.5 million

Derrick Henry, the powerhouse running back for the Tennessee Titans, signed a four-year contract worth $50,000,000 in 2020.

The contract includes a substantial signing bonus of $12,000,000 and $25,500,000 in guaranteed earnings. With an average annual salary of $12,500,000, the contract reflects the team's recognition of Henry's skills and contributions.

In the 2023 season, Henry is set to receive a base salary of $10,500,000. From a financial standpoint, his presence will result in a cap hit of $16,367,647 for the team.

Additionally, the dead cap value associated with Henry's contract is listed at $10,102,941.

#2 Saints RB Alvin Kamara: $15 million

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara, signed a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

The deal spans five years and amounts to $75,000,000. Kamara's contract includes a signing bonus of $15,000,000 and $33,833,000 in guaranteed earnings. The average annual salary for Kamara under this contract is $15,000,000.

For the 2023 season, Kamara is slated to receive a base salary of $1,080,000. In addition, he will earn a restructure bonus of $9,920,000. Kamara will have a cap hit of $8,157,000, and his dead cap value is listed at $24,772,000.

#1 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey: $16 million

Christian McCaffrey signed a lucrative contract with the Carolina Panthers worth $64,063,500 over four years. The contract included a substantial signing bonus of $21,500,000 and guaranteed earnings of $38,162,500. This resulted in an average annual salary of $16,015,875.

However, during the last season, McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. In exchange for his services, the Panthers received a package that included a second-round pick, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Looking specifically at the financial details for the 2023 season, McCaffrey is set to earn a base salary of $1,080,000. Additionally, he will receive a restructure bonus amounting to $10,720,000 and a workout bonus of $200,000.

McCaffrey will have a cap hit of $3,424,000, while his dead cap value is listed at $10,720,000.

