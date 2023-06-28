Sophia Culpo urged to drop Braxton Berrios amid Alix Earle dating rumors - "My blood would be f**king boiling" 

Braxton Berrios' recent signing with the Miami Dolphins has garnered attention, but he has also been in the news for his personal life. Following his highly publicized breakup with former girlfriend Sophia Culpo, rumors have circulated about his new relationship for several months.

Alix Earle, a popular TikTok influencer, has dropped hints about her dating status, and sightings of Berrios with Earle in Miami have fueled speculation. Over the weekend, Earle seemingly confirmed the rumors as Berrios appeared in some of her TikTok videos.

On Wednesday morning, Ria and Fran of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast discussed this topic on their show. And, gave their take on what is really going on.

Ria: Something that has been all over TikTok is that Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are dating. They're seeing each other, they're casually dating. I don't think they're boyfriend girlfriend, I think they casually hooked up. Which is very normal to do that. He's been in some of the TikToks, people have seen them out together multiple times now.

Fran: If you follow Alix, as close as a lot of people do, you know that this has been a rumor that's been around for months now. That they've been seeing each other and that he's in Miami. They went to Heat games. People have seen them at restaurants, people have seen them out in Miami, honestly for a few months now. But, this past weekend is when she kind of shared him a lot more. So, they're hanging out and hooking up.

Ria:Yeah, and well, there's drama with that because Sophia Culpo dated Braxton Berrios, they split up. It's kind of confusing what happened.

Ria went on to say that it's an interesting situation because Sophia Culpo confirmed earlier this year that the two broke up and that there was infidelity.

The two co-hosts agreed that while people on social media are throwing hate toward Alix Earle, nobody really knows what happened. They said that while the Dolphins wide receiver could have been unfaithful there's no proof that he was with Earle.

Fran: Sophia has alleged there has been some extra curricular activities, some foul play that happened at the end of their relationship.

Ria: I think it's kind of confusing when people don't tell the story. Because now people are like, "Oh my God, Braxton cheated with Alix". But, who knows if that is true because that's not exactly what was said.

Fran: Could have cheated, they could have broken up and then he met Alix.

Ria: Yeah, you know what I mean, rumors are flying that around. And, then Sophia deleted her TikToks. Because I think she may have realized that when you say something to the public and it doesn't go as planned. And, then you're like oh, I wish I didn't say anything at all.

Fran: Yeah, and she's posted a couple of comments here and there, on was kind of alluding to like, 'here comes all the love bombing and get ready and look out' kind of thing. Warning signs sort of. And, she also posted a story on TikTok, like this all good, I'm ok. But, I think that anytime someone posts to the general public and everyone thinks, that if you're good, you won't say that you're good.

And, that's hard because you were in a serious relationship that's your boyfriend, he cheats on you, you have a messy break up, so it seems. And, now he's all over the place with TikTok's number one it girl.And, she's posting from the private jet and the this and the that. And, Alix I think she's clearly enjoying herself. But, she's showing him and he's so romantic and doing all of these things. If I was Sophia, my blood would be f****** boiling."

Fran went on to say that while Sophia Culpo has posted videos to TikTok saying that she was fine after a breakup, she thinks otherwise. She said that if she was Culpo and she saw her ex-boyfriend on social media with Earle, her 'blood would be boiling'.

Braxton Berrios addresses the end of his relationship with Sophia Culpo

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios has been mum since his breakup with Sophia Culpo. While she has accused him of cheating, he hasn't responded or defended him, until now.

On Tuesday, Berrios took to his Instagram Story and set the record straight. He said that he has seen things on social media recently that are untrue and he wanted to clear the air. Berrios said that he and Sophia Culpo were in a relationship for two years. He said that while it was a good relationship, they began to have conversations that it wasn't working out.

“I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out. So when we split back in January, that’s why."

Berrios clarified that nobody else was involved in the decision to break up. And, that he felt like although he doesn't typically talk about his personal life, he had to address the rumors swirling around.

Berrios said that his intentions with the post were not to start any additional drama. But, simply for closure and for everyone to move on.

