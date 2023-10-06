Exploring Chase Claypool’s net worth in 2023

Chase Claypool, an NFL wide receiver, has become the latest offensive player to be added to the already-deep Miami Dolphins' receiving corps.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Miami Dolphins have acquired the receiver from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 6th-round selection. In the exchange, Miami also received a 7th-round pick in 2025.

Claypool's net worth in 2023 will be covered in this article.

According to several reports, Claypool's net worth is $1.5 million in 2023. Through his earnings as an NFL wide receiver, he has accumulated tremendous riches.

Spotrac shows that as of 2023, Claypool, who began his professional career in 2020, has earned $8,097,358 in the NFL.

After being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Claypool, 25, inked a rookie contract with the team. The agreement was for $6.6 million for four years, including a $2.3 million signing bonus and a $1.6 million average yearly pay.

According to Spotrac, Claypool signed a non-guaranteed two-year, $2.18 million contract with the Bears last year.

The 25-year-old fourth-year receiver will now be a part of the Dolphins' deep offense, which also includes Erik Ezukanma, Tyreek Hill, River Cracraft, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios.

Chase Claypool's salary in the spotlight: How much will ex-Bears WR earn in Miami?

Last year, the Chicago Bears traded a prized second-round selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool in the hopes that quarterback Justin Fields would use him as one of his top targets. With a total of 191 receiving yards in 10 games, Claypool concluded his time with the Bears and will now continue to ply his trade in Miami.

According to Spotrac, Claypool, who is now in the last year of his four-year rookie contract, will earn a basic salary of $2,993,000 in 2023. His contract has no fifth-year extension option and is not entirely guaranteed.

Claypool has played in 49 games throughout four seasons while playing for the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling 171 receptions for 2,235 receiving yards and 13 scores.