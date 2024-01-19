Exploring Clark Hunt's net worth: How much money does Chiefs CEO make?

Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt had only flattering words for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after being asked about how the couple's relationship has drawn the spotlight on his franchise.

Hunt spoke to CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday and said that his team’s female audience has increased significantly after his superstar tight end began dating Swift.

While many are fascinated by how Kelce and Swift's relationship has drawn more fandom towards the Chiefs, others are curious to learn about Hunt's net worth and salary.

What is Clark Hunt's net worth in 2024?

According to reports, Clark Hunt is worth a whopping $2 billion in 2024, making him one of the wealthiest owners in the NFL. Furthermore, reports suggest that the Hunt family has a net worth of around $20.5 billion.

As per Forbes, the Chiefs generated an estimated $540 million in revenue during the 2022-23 NFL season. While Hunt's exact salary is unknown, NFL owners tend to keep a major chunk of the team's profits.

Moreover, Hunt is the chairman of Hunt Sports Group. He oversees the operations of the three major sports teams in the country, the NFL's Chiefs and the MLS' FC Dallas and Columbus Crew.

Hunt and his siblings inherited the ownership of the Chiefs in 2006, following the death of their father, Lamar. Clark is the CEO of the team and handles the day-to-day operations.

Under his regime, the Kansas City franchise has reached the playoffs 11 times and won the AFC West title on nine occasions. The Chiefs have also reached three Super Bowls, winning two.

However, Hunt and the Chiefs will look to build on their success with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the face of the franchise. The signal-caller has worked wonders with Kansas City so far.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have reached the playoffs again this season and face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday.