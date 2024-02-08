Exploring Devin Hester's net worth with Bears icon called up for Hall of Fame induction

Devin Hester is arguably the greatest return specialist in the history of the NFL. The Chicago Bears struck fear into the hearts of elite defenses for the entirety of his 11-season NFL career, and he remains the only player to return the opening kick of a Super Bowl for a touchdown.

Hester will finally be enrolled into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with the Miami Hurricanes being slated for Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2024. This article will look at Hester's net worth, career earnings, and NFL timeline. So, without further ado, let's look at the legacy of one of the most electric players to play the game.

Devin Hester's net worth and career earnings in the spotlight

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Devin Hester is worth an estimated $10 million. The NFL legend earned most of his net worth through player contracts with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Baltimore Ravens.

According to Spotrac, Hester earned $29,266,961 during his NFL career. The return specialist appeared for three franchises in his 11-year career. Hester spent most of his career with the Chicago Bears, earning $20,957,022 during his eight-season spell with the franchise.

He also played for the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons, earning $7,209,939 for his efforts. Hester's last dance in the NFL was as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 season, and he was paid $1,100,000 for his time in Baltimore.

Devin Hester's career timeline

Devin Hester was a cheat code at the collegiate level, and he brought the same energy to the National Football League. The Chicago Bears drafted Hester in the second round of the 2006 Draft, which started his Hall of Fame career.

Hester was initially drafted as a cornerback, but he eventually made a name for himself as a kick returner and later as a serviceable wide receiver. Hester stacked the accolades, earning three first-team All-Pro nods, one second-team All-Pro selection, and four Pro Bowl selections.

He won two NFL kickoff return yards awards and two NFL punt return yards awards and was a three-time NFL Alumni Special Teams Player of the Year winner. Furthermore, Hester was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and 2010s All-Decade Team.

Hester currently holds the NFL records for most all-time return touchdowns, most all-time punt return touchdowns, and return touchdowns in a season, among other accolades.