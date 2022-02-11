"Hall of Fame turning into Hall of Pretty Good" - NFL fans question Devin Hester's exclusion from 2022 HOF class

Devin Hester is one of the most celebrated NFL players of his generation. The former Chicago Bears kick return specialist was eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time this season. Many pegged him as a first-ballot Hall of Famer for his remarkable play on special teams between 2006 and 2016.

However, Hester didn't make the cut and wasn't one of the eight finalists. Andre Johnson and DeMarcus Ware also failed to make the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Congratulations to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022! Congratulations to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022! 🏈 https://t.co/8UfOl8pzsF

Bears fans, in particular, were most upset about Hester not making the Hall of Fame. They took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

One fan called the Hall of Fame the "hall of pretty good."

Colton Denning @Dubsco NFL hall of fame turning into the hall of pretty good - disgraceful NFL hall of fame turning into the hall of pretty good - disgraceful

One Twitter account dedicated to the Bears tweeted a rather memorable tweet:

Bears Nation @BearsNationCHI



I think we speak for all of



This is BS and will not be forgotten. Devin Hester has not been voted into the Hall of Fame his first time around on the first ballot.I think we speak for all of #Bears fans when we say:This is BS and will not be forgotten. Devin Hester has not been voted into the Hall of Fame his first time around on the first ballot. I think we speak for all of #Bears fans when we say:This is BS and will not be forgotten.

NFL draft analyst Jacob Infante also tweeted his frustration over the Hall of Fame voting. He notes Hester is likely to be inducted over the next nine years.

But in terms of Devin Hester's contributions to the game on special teams, he's second to none. Infante questioned how him being the most accomplished special teams returner ever didn't account for anything.

Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24



He'll get in eventually, but still disappointing. He's the greatest at his position - doesn't that account for something? No Devin Hester in this year's Hall of Fame.He'll get in eventually, but still disappointing. He's the greatest at his position - doesn't that account for something? #Bears No Devin Hester in this year's Hall of Fame.He'll get in eventually, but still disappointing. He's the greatest at his position - doesn't that account for something? #Bears

Another fan noted that the NFL had to change rules on kickoffs because of Hester's ability.

You can't tell the history of the NFL without Devin Hester, as Noah Jennings of The Columbia Chronicle pointed out. Hester is third in NFL history in punt return yards and has had countless memorable highlights throughout his career.

Noah Jennings (he/him/his) @NoahJennings20 Adam Hoge @AdamHoge Devin Hester was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Devin Hester was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The NFL changed kickoff rules on multiple occasions because of Devin Hester. When telling the history of the game, Hester's name has to come up since he is the greatest returner of all time. Horrible, horrible decision by the Hall of Fame. twitter.com/AdamHoge/statu… The NFL changed kickoff rules on multiple occasions because of Devin Hester. When telling the history of the game, Hester's name has to come up since he is the greatest returner of all time. Horrible, horrible decision by the Hall of Fame. twitter.com/AdamHoge/statu…

One fan called out the voters for the Hall of Fame. They reminded everyone the voters were simply sports writers and proceeded to throw a ilight at them for their decision-making.

Jared Leto Atreides @thomasjbees42 Just a reminder that the NFL Hall of Fame selection committee is primarily made up of sports writers, who are by and large the dumbest collection of human beings to ever exist. Just a reminder that the NFL Hall of Fame selection committee is primarily made up of sports writers, who are by and large the dumbest collection of human beings to ever exist.

Multiple fans joined in directing their tweets towards the voters. That included another Bears fan account that said voters should be "ashamed" for not selecting the four-time Pro Bowler.

The Athletic's Mark Lazerus mentioned in his tweet that if there are 874 players in the NFL Hall of Fame, it's questionable how Devin Hester isn't one of them.

Mark Lazerus @MarkLazerus 874 people got elected to the Hall of Fame but not Devin Hester? GTFOHOF. 874 people got elected to the Hall of Fame but not Devin Hester? GTFOHOF.

Another player snubbed from the Hall of Fame is former San Fransisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis. Willis is a five-time first-team All-Pro selection and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

A 49ers news account called him the best middle linebacker in NFL history and was astonished by his absence from the Hall of Fame.

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was another player voters didn't induct into the Hall of Fame. Thomas is eligible again next year in what'll be his final season of eligibility.

Neal Driscoll called it "an absolute disgrace" that he didn't make it this year.

Neal Driscoll @NealDriscoll Not one of these players deserved the Hall of Fame over Zach Thomas. This is an absolute disgrace @nfl. Not one of these players deserved the Hall of Fame over Zach Thomas. This is an absolute disgrace @nfl.

Finally, one fan asked how Hester, Reggie Wayne, and others didn't make the Hall of Fame over the players that did make it.

Miami Mando 🙌🏝🏈⚾️🏀🥊 @LakersCanes305 So no Andre Johnson…. No Devin Hester… No Reggie Wayne in the NFL Hall of Fame… There are some that got in tonight that clearly are not better football players than these guys What a travesty So no Andre Johnson…. No Devin Hester… No Reggie Wayne in the NFL Hall of Fame… There are some that got in tonight that clearly are not better football players than these guys What a travesty

Devin Hester will be a future NFL Hall of Famer

Former Seattle Seahawks kick return specialist Devin Hester

Devin Hester may have failed to make the Hall of Fame in his first season of eligibility. However, he was one of the final 15 finalists, which is a good sign for his future.

On every punt and kick, teams feared Devin Hester. In his 12 seasons in the league, he got better with age. In 2014 with the Atlanta Falcons at the age of 32, Hester had the second-most kick return yards of his career.

It's impossible to tell the history of the NFL without Hester. For 12 years, Hester was as dangerous a threat as any of the league's wide receivers. He likely won't have to wait much longer as he's bound to make the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.

