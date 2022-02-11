"Hall of Fame turning into Hall of Pretty Good" - NFL fans question Devin Hester's exclusion from 2022 HOF class

Devin Hester is one of the most celebrated NFL players of his generation. The former Chicago Bears kick return specialist was eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time this season. Many pegged him as a first-ballot Hall of Famer for his remarkable play on special teams between 2006 and 2016.
However, Hester didn't make the cut and wasn't one of the eight finalists. Andre Johnson and DeMarcus Ware also failed to make the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.
Bears fans, in particular, were most upset about Hester not making the Hall of Fame. They took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.
One fan called the Hall of Fame the "hall of pretty good."
One Twitter account dedicated to the Bears tweeted a rather memorable tweet:
NFL draft analyst Jacob Infante also tweeted his frustration over the Hall of Fame voting. He notes Hester is likely to be inducted over the next nine years.
But in terms of Devin Hester's contributions to the game on special teams, he's second to none. Infante questioned how him being the most accomplished special teams returner ever didn't account for anything.
Another fan noted that the NFL had to change rules on kickoffs because of Hester's ability.
You can't tell the history of the NFL without Devin Hester, as Noah Jennings of The Columbia Chronicle pointed out. Hester is third in NFL history in punt return yards and has had countless memorable highlights throughout his career.
One fan called out the voters for the Hall of Fame. They reminded everyone the voters were simply sports writers and proceeded to throw a ilight at them for their decision-making.
Multiple fans joined in directing their tweets towards the voters. That included another Bears fan account that said voters should be "ashamed" for not selecting the four-time Pro Bowler.
The Athletic's Mark Lazerus mentioned in his tweet that if there are 874 players in the NFL Hall of Fame, it's questionable how Devin Hester isn't one of them.
Another player snubbed from the Hall of Fame is former San Fransisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis. Willis is a five-time first-team All-Pro selection and a seven-time Pro Bowler.
A 49ers news account called him the best middle linebacker in NFL history and was astonished by his absence from the Hall of Fame.
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was another player voters didn't induct into the Hall of Fame. Thomas is eligible again next year in what'll be his final season of eligibility.
Neal Driscoll called it "an absolute disgrace" that he didn't make it this year.
Finally, one fan asked how Hester, Reggie Wayne, and others didn't make the Hall of Fame over the players that did make it.
Devin Hester will be a future NFL Hall of Famer
Devin Hester may have failed to make the Hall of Fame in his first season of eligibility. However, he was one of the final 15 finalists, which is a good sign for his future.
On every punt and kick, teams feared Devin Hester. In his 12 seasons in the league, he got better with age. In 2014 with the Atlanta Falcons at the age of 32, Hester had the second-most kick return yards of his career.
It's impossible to tell the history of the NFL without Hester. For 12 years, Hester was as dangerous a threat as any of the league's wide receivers. He likely won't have to wait much longer as he's bound to make the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.