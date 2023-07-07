Exploring Kevin Huber's net worth: How much is retired Bengals punter worth in 2023?

Seasoned punter Kevin Huber, who spent his entire 14-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, announced his retirement from professional football on Friday. Huber's departure marks the end of an era for Bengals fans who have admired his remarkable abilities on the field.

As we bid farewell to this skilled athlete, it's only fitting to delve into the financial aspect of his career and explore his net worth.

Kevin Huber's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $5 million. Huber's journey to this milestone was paved by his lucrative career earnings in the NFL, which amount to an impressive $28.4 million.

After dedicating his entire career to the Cincinnati Bengals, it is yet to be determined what lies ahead for Huber.

Kevin Huber took to Twitter to officially announce his retirement and expressed gratitude to his teammates and coaches.

He paid homage to the devoted Bengals fans, recognizing their indomitable spirit and unwavering enthusiasm for the team and their city.

Kevin Huber's early football years

Cincinnati Bengals Punter Kevin Huber

Huber's path to the NFL began in his hometown of Cincinnati, where he attended Archbishop McNicholas High School. It was during his high school years that Huber's remarkable punting skills caught the attention of scouts.

Recognized for his consistent performance, he received the honor of being a three-time all-conference selection.

Continuing his football career at the University of Cincinnati, Huber proudly represented the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2005 to 2008. His remarkable performances as a punter earned him the prestigious recognition of being a consensus first-team All-American in both his junior and senior years.

Moreover, Huber etched his name into the record books with a remarkable 69-yard punt, which to this day remains the longest punt in the history of the Bearcats.

Kevin Huber's NFL career

Bengal's Punter Kevin Huber in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Huber in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft, making him the 142nd overall pick. He spent an impressive 14 seasons with the Bengals, missing just two games until the 2021 season.

In a fateful Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013, Huber endured a fractured jaw and a vertebral fracture in his neck after a block by linebacker Terence Garvin, prematurely ending his season.

In the 2022 season, Huber's time on the field was limited to only nine games before the Bengals officially released him. The decision stemmed from his punting not meeting the team's expectations. Throughout the season, Huber averaged 43.2 yards per punt, with a net average of 37.4 yards on 31 punts.

Despite his release, Huber's legacy is secured as the Bengals' all-time leader in every major punting statistical category. Huber has impressive career totals of 1,011 punts and 45,766 punting yards. He had a remarkable gross average of 45.27 yards per punt. His net average of 40.34 yards is equally impressive. Huber's precision and skill were further exemplified by his 346 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

