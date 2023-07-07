Johnie Cooks dead: Former Super Bowl champion passes away at 64, cause of death unknown

Johnie Cooks, former Super Bowl champion and integral member of the New York Giants' defense, has passed away at the age of 64. The Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed the news of his death on social media.

The cause of his death is currently unknown. It was revealed that Cooks had been battling a bacterial infection.

Some also linked his departure to Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). However, further details regarding this speculation are yet to be disclosed.

Johnie Cooks rose to prominence during his time at Mississippi State. He showcased his exceptional skills as a linebacker and was honored with a place in the prestigious Davis Wade Stadium Ring of Honor. Alongside D.D. Lewis, Cooks is regarded as one of the finest linebackers in the history of Bulldogs football.

Following the news of his passing, the NFL community came together to pay their respects and share cherished memories of Cooks.

Fans took to Twitter and showed admiration for the late LB.

David H Murray @DawgsBiteMag Johnie Cooks and D.D. Lewis a couple years ago. Two of the greatest linebackers in SEC history, both on the Miss State Ring of Honor Johnie Cooks and D.D. Lewis a couple years ago. Two of the greatest linebackers in SEC history, both on the Miss State Ring of Honor https://t.co/r2tpxMbfsw

JonPAlbertson @jonpalbertson70

Johnie and @JimIrsay Damn.... Johnie was my FAVORITE Colt when the team located. I tried to "Taylor" my game to his and Lawrence Taylor ( no pun intended ) #Godspeed Johnie and #ThankYou @JimIrsay Damn.... Johnie was my FAVORITE Colt when the team located. I tried to "Taylor" my game to his and Lawrence Taylor ( no pun intended ) #Godspeed Johnie and #ThankYou

Eugene Viti @eviti_viti @JimIrsay Just watched the 1983 season opener when he recovered a fumble in OT and took it to the house to beat New England on the road. Real good Colt who got a ring with the Giants RIP. @JimIrsay Just watched the 1983 season opener when he recovered a fumble in OT and took it to the house to beat New England on the road. Real good Colt who got a ring with the Giants RIP.

In the Baltimore Colts Vs. New England Patriots 1983 season opener game, Cook recovered a fumble in overtime and ran 52 yards for a game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots. This pivotal play marked the Baltimore Colt's first triumph since 1981.

Johnie Cook's NFL career

NFL legend Johnie Cook

Cook was selected as the second overall pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1982. He quickly made an impact and was recognized with all-rookie honors in his debut season.

Throughout seven seasons with the Colts, Cooks displayed versatility by transitioning to the position of outside linebacker in 1984, where he excelled and recorded 11.5 sacks that year.

After his release from the Colts during the 1988 season, Johnie Cooks found a new home with the New York Giants. He made a significant impact during his two-and-a-half seasons with the Giants. He reached the pinnacle of his NFL career with a memorable triumph in Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills.

Cooks briefly joined the Cleveland Browns in 1991, effectively completing a decade-long and noteworthy career in professional football. He also decided to retire from the league in the same year.

Cooks' remarkable achievements have garnered him esteemed recognition. He is a distinguished member of both the Mississippi State University and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Additionally, he holds a revered status as one of Mississippi State's SEC Legends, solidifying his legacy in college football.

