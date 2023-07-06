Keenan McCardell is a former two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion. He made his mark in the NFL as a wide receiver during his impressive 17-season career from 1991 to 2007.

Let's delve into what this football veteran is currently up to and how he is contributing to the world of football today.

Currently, the 53-year-old is embarking on his third season with the Vikings, as their wide receivers coach.

Since the 2021 season, Keenan McCardell has been associated with the Minnesota Vikings, accumulating three years of service with the team.

During this period, the Vikings managed to secure a playoff berth in 2022, marking a noteworthy achievement. Under McCardell's guidance, Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson soared to remarkable heights, clinching the NFL offensive MVP title.

Prior to his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, Keenan McCardell also served as the wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, University of Maryland, College Park, and Washington Redskins.

Keenan McCardell as a broadcaster

Following his retirement from professional football, McCardell ventured into the world of sports broadcasting. In 2018, he assumed the role of studio analyst for Comcast SportsNet, where he made valuable contributions to Washington's kickoff show.

Additionally, in 2009, McCardell served as a college football analyst for the Mountain West Network. By transitioning into broadcasting, McCardell showcased his versatility and continued passion for football.

Keenan McCardell's NFL career

Keenan McCardell

McCardell had an illustrious 17-season NFL career, representing five different franchises. Although drafted by the Washington Redskins in 1991, he never took the field for them.

McCardell's NFL journey began in 1992, when he joined the Cleveland Browns. While his first season was modest, he made steady progress over four years, recording 80 receptions, 1,133 yards, and 8 touchdowns.

In 1996, McCardell joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he enjoyed a successful six-season stint. During his time with the Jaguars, he became a key component of their offense, amassing impressive stats of 499 receptions, 6,393 yards, and 30 touchdowns. McCardell's exceptional performances earned him a Pro Bowl selection in 1996.

In 2002, he transitioned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent two seasons before moving on to the San Diego Chargers from 2004 to 2006. McCardell's career reached its culmination in 2007, with a final season as a member of the Washington Redskins.

Throughout his career, McCardell played in 209 NFL games, starting in 168 of them. He accumulated 883 receptions, totaling 11,373 receiving yards, and scored 63 touchdowns.

