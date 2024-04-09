Exploring Logan Ryan's career earnings: How much did Buccaneers icon make throughout his playing career?

Logan Ryan has announced his retirement from the NFL with immediate effect. The lockdown safety played in the NFL for 11 seasons and won two Super Bowls in an admirable career.

According to Spotrac, Logan Ryan earned $59,038,296 in his 11-year NFL career. The Rutgers alum only missed up to two games in the first nine years of his career, but injuries derailed his last two on the Gridiron. This article will explore his earnings and reflect on a successful career.

Logan Ryan was drafted by the New England Patriots and spent the first four years of his career with Bill Belichick's side. According to Spotrac, Ryan earned $3,844,685 in New England, where he was a nailed-on starter in his last two seasons.

Ryan's next stop was in Tennessee, where the Rutgers product earned $30,500,000 during his three-year spell with the Titans. Ryan was crucial to Tennessee's secondary, as the team took advantage of his versatility.

Following his stint with the Titans, Ryan took his talents to New York, signing for the Giants. Ryan earned $23,250,000 in his two-year spell with the Giants. He spent the last years of his career playing for the Tampa Bay Bucs and San Francisco 49ers in reduced roles. He earned $1,120,000 and $323,611, respectively, playing for both Super Bowl contenders.

Taking a look back at Logan Ryan's NFL career

In his prime, Ryan was a dependable and versatile safety capable of shutting down the opposing team's best pass catcher. Ryan hardly missed a game in the first nine years of his career and was a key contributor on two Super Bowl-winning teams in New England.

While Ryan never reached the heights of his Patriot days, he reached the postseason four more times before retirement. In fact, his last game was Super Bowl 2024, in which the Kansas City Chiefs defeated him. Ryan will be remembered as one of his era's more underrated but efficient safeties.