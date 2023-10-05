Exploring Matt Eberflus' net worth: How much is Bears HC worth in 2023?

According to "The Family Nation," Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has an estimated net worth of $5 million. The Toledo University alum has been in the NFL since 2009, occupying a variety of assistant positions to prepare him for the head coaching gig at Chicago.

Matt Eberflus' first NFL job was in Cleveland, where he acted as a Browns' defensive coach in 2009. He achieved decent success with the linebackers' positional group.

His next gig was with the Dallas Cowboys, as Eberflus joined his mentor Rob Ryan at America's team. Eberflus became the Cowboys' linebackers coach and was successful in Dallas, making the Cowboys linebackers unit one of the best in the league. He later spent some time with the Indianapolis Colts before attaining the Bears head coach job on January 27, 2022.

Matt Eberflus' Bears contract in the spotlight

Upon joining the Bears, Matt Eberflus' contract remained undisclosed to the general public. That is something that most teams do, as they prefer to keep such details away from the spotlight.

However, according to recent reports, Matt Eberflus is rumored to be earning about $4.5 million annually with the Chicago Bears. This salary should put him in the company of the less experienced head coaches in the NFL.

Eberflus had a rough first year in Chicago, leading the franchise to a 3-14 finish. While this wasn't the debut season that the Bears faithful hoped for, Eberflus is still being backed by the front office in his sophomore coaching season.

What to expect from the Chicago Bears in 2023

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the Chicago Bears traded away the first overall pick of the 2023 draft for a king's ransom from the Carolina Panthers. This trade netted them a solid pass catcher in D.J. Moore for franchise QB Justin Fields and the chance to improve the offensive line. Justin Fields was one of the most sacked QBs in 2022, so improving the O-line was a necessity.

However, those moves haven't stopped the Bears from going 0-4 to start the season. It remains to be seen whether Eberflus and company can steady the ship, as it's only a matter of time before questions are asked.

The Bears face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, and they'll need a positive result to get back on track.