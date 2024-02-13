Exploring Mitch Trubisky's net worth: How much money has ex-Steelers QB made in the NFL?

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, one year after the team signed him to a two-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old signed with the Steelers in 2022 after beginning his career with the Chicago Bears, who picked him as the second overall choice in the 2017 draft. He subsequently played as a QB2 with the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

In his first season in Pittsburgh, Trubisky started as the first-choice quarterback, with youngster Kenny Pickett filling in as his understudy. Coach Mike Tomlin dropped Trubisky for Pickett after Trubisky had a 2-3 record in his first five outings.

In the 2023 season, Trubisky only started two games, both of which ended in losses. He will now probably be considered a backup in another team in the league.

Mitch Trubisky's estimated net worth is $15 million, according to Explore Net Worth. He has already played for seven seasons in the NFL, and his first deal was quite profitable because he was a high draft choice.

In addition to his salary as an NFL player, the quarterback has earned additional money from endorsement partnerships. Trubisky was a brand ambassador for Armani as far back as 2017, the year he entered the NFL.

How much has Mitch Trubisky earned in the NFL?

Mitch Trubisky has just completed his seventh season in the NFL, during which he has played for three different franchises.

The 29-year-old quarterback spent four seasons as a student at North Carolina University after being a highly regarded athlete in high school. In addition, he had a stellar college career, which contributed to his high draft pick in 2017.

The Bears selected Trubisky with the second overall choice in the draft. According to Spotrac, Trubisky inked a four-year, $29 million contract that included a signing bonus of $19.2 million and an average salary of $7.2 million annually.

Mitch Trubisky was allowed to leave as a free agent by the Bears in 2021. After spending one season as a player with the Buffalo Bills, he played two more seasons with the Steelers.

Trubisky has made $45.9 million from three organizations in his seven seasons and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the QB.