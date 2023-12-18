Exploring Sam Darnold's salary: How much are 49ers paying Brock Purdy's backup?

San Francisco 49ers backup QB Sam Darnold is a former first-round draft pick and one of the most popular backup QBs in the NFL. Darnold signed for the 49ers before the 2023 NFL season to serve as Brock Purdy's backup.

According to Spotrac, Sam Darnold is on a one-year, $4,500,000 contract to serve as his team's backup quarterback. Darnold's contract includes a $1,500,000 signing bonus and $3,500,000 (all guaranteed upon signing). Darnold is slated to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Sam Darnold's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Sam Darnold earned $53,865,708 during his six-year NFL career. The 2018 third overall pick has played for three franchises: the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

With the New York Jets, Darnold made $25,733,023 in his three-year spell there. This hefty sum came from his rookie contract, which Darnold didn't fulfill as he was traded to the Carolina Panthers before the 2021 NFL season.

Following his stint with the Jets, Darnold resumed duty as the franchise quarterback for the perpetually rebuilding Carolina Panthers. Darnold played in Carolina for two seasons and made a tidy $23,632,685. He left the Panthers at the end of 2022 to become an unrestricted free agent.

Following his short stint in free agency, Darnold signed a one-year deal to join Kyle Shanahan's side. He's slated to earn $4,500,000 for his efforts.

Sam Darnold's NFL legacy

Sam Darnold enjoyed a productive college football career that saw him star for the USC Trojans. Darnold was highly sought after for coming into the NFL, and it wasn't a surprise when the Jets chose him third overall in the 2018 draft. Upon joining the Jets, Darnold put pen to paper on a four-year, fully guaranteed contract.

Since entering the league, Darnold has played 62 games, 55 of which were starts. He has amassed 1,056 completed passes, 11,774 passing yards, 61 passing touchdowns, and 55 interceptions. Darnold has also added 736 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns for good measure.

Darnold owns an NFL record as the youngest QB to post a passer rating more than 110 - when he posted a 116.8 rating at 21 years 97 days old as a member of the New York Jets. Furthermore, the USC alumni own two New York Jets records: the highest completion percentage by a rookie quarterback in a single season and the highest rookie quarterback rating.

