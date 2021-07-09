Exploring 'Too Hot to Handle' star Chase Demoor's Pro Football journey so far

Chase Demoor is a former college defensive end who made it "big," but not from his play on the field. Demoor has been a breakout star on the new Netflix dating competition show "Too Hot Too Handle." But with his sudden shot at fame, are his NFL aspirations over?

Who is Chase Demoor?

Chase Demoor grew up in Washington state in a small town called Eatonville. Chase Demoor began his college football career at the College of Siskiyous in California before transferring to Central Washington University. At the College of Siskiyous, Demoor had 12 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Although he was a defensive end, most of his production came on special teams. He had the most number of block kicks (6) throughout the 2018 season. Demoor played just one season at Central Washington University before trying to pursue his dreams of an NFL career.

Demoor went undrafted out of Central Washington University, although he did have a workout with the Seattle Seahawks. He initially signed with the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes, but because of COVID-19, the CFL season was canceled and his hopes were subsequently squashed.

Earlier in 2021, Chase Demoor tried his hand at the Indoor Football League, signing with the Arizona Rattlers. But ultimately decided that he still wanted to get into the NFL and wanted to catch the attention of NFL teams so he was drafted and signed with the Spring League this past spring.

The Spring League is intended for players like Demoor who are trying to pursue their NFL dreams. It's a learning experience that invites NFL scouts and coaches alike to get a glimpse at young, undrafted talent.

Demoor's team, the Houston Linemen, won the Spring League Championship.

But it seems that Chase Demoor's fame is not because of his talent on the football field but rather because of his appearance on a Netflix dating show. As a cast member on "Too Hot Too Handle," he has become a fan favorite of the show's faithful viewers this summer.

Demoor also has quite the social media following. He has over 509,000 followers on Instagram, 5,000 Twitter followers and over one million TikTok followers.

Perhaps it may lead to Demoor trading in his football career for a career as either a social media influencer or reality TV personality. With the amount of attention he is getting in the public eye, it does not seem like the worst option either.

