Spring league 2021 Schedule, Dates, Roster & Teams

The Spring League is a professional gridiron football league. Most athletes that participate in the Spring League are former NFL players.

The Spring League consists of two divisions, north and south. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is the home stadium for all the Spring League North Division teams. The Spring League South Division teams will play at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Here is everything that all football fans need to know about the Spring League for the 2021 season.

Spring League Divisions and Teams

Spring League

Here are the eight teams that make up the two divisions in the Spring League.

Spring League North Division

Aviators

Alphas

Conquerors

Linemen

Spring League South Division

Blues

Generals

Jousters

Sea Lions

Spring League Schedule 2021

Here is the 2021 Spring League schedule:

Week 1

Thursday, May 6, Alphas vs. Aviators, 7:00 PM EST (FS1)

Thursday, May 6, Conquerors vs. Linemen, 10:00 PM EST (FS1)

Friday, May 7, Sea Lions vs. Blues, 9:30 PM EST (FS1)

Saturday, May 8, Generals vs. Jousters, 3:00 PM EST (FOX)

Week 2

Saturday, May 15, Conquerors vs. Alphas, 3:00 PM EST (FOX)

Saturday, May 15, Linemen vs. Aviators, 7:00 PM EST (FS2)

Monday, May 17, Sea Lions vs. Generals, 7:00 PM EST (FS1)

Monday, May 17, Blues vs. Jousters, 10:00 PM EST (FS1)

Week 3

Thursday, May 20, Aviators vs. Conquerors, 7:00 PM EST (FS1)

Thursday, May 20, Linemen vs. Alphas, 10:00 PM EST (FS1)

Saturday, May 22, Generals vs. Blues, 3:00 PM EST (FOX)

Saturday, May 22, Jousters vs. Sea Lions, 7:00 PM EST (FS1)

Week 4

Thursday, May 27, Linemen vs. Conquerors, 7:00 PM EST (FS1)

Thursday, May 27, Aviators vs. Alphas, 10:00 PM EST (FS1)

Saturday, May 29, Blues vs. Sea Lions, 3:00 PM EST (FOX)

Saturday, May 29, Jousters vs. Generals, 9:00 PM EST (FS1)

Week 5

Thursday, June 3, Alphas vs. Conquerors, 7:00 PM EST (FS1)

Friday, June 4, Aviators vs. Linemen, 8:00 PM EST (FS1)

Saturday, June 5, Generals vs. Sea Lions, 3:00 PM EST (FOX)

Saturday, June 5, Jousters vs. Blues, 7:00 PM EST (FS1)

Week 6

Friday, June 11, Blues vs. Generals, 7:00 PM EST (FS1)

Friday, June 11, Sea Lions vs. Jousters, 10:00 PM EST (FS1)

Saturday, June 12, Conquerors vs. Aviators, 12:00 PM EST (FOX)

Saturday, June 12, Alphas vs. Lineman, 8:00 PM EST (FS2)

Spring League Championship Game

Saturday, June 19, Team 1 vs. Team 2, 3:00 PM (FOX)

Spring League Rosters by team

Here are the rosters of the eight Spring League teams for the 2021 season.

Alphas

Spring League Alphas

Defensive Line

Nasir Player, East Tennessee State

Adam Shuler, Florida

Chris Okeye, Ferris State

Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming

Eric Assoua, Western Michigan

Gabe Richardson, Arkansas

Josh Avery, Southern Missouri State

Special Teams

Nathan Hierlihy, Redlands

Quarterback

Vad Lee, Georgian Tech, James Madison

Brian Lewerke, Michigan State

Running Back

Brian Burt, Fresno State

Blake Morgan, Wofford

Wide Receiver

Ka'Ronce Higgins, Southern Arkansas

Jamira Jordan, Fresno State

Carlos Baker, Southern Utah

Tevon Wright, Chadron State

Tight End

Gabe Holmes, Purdue

Chris Clark, UCLA, Pittsburgh, and Towson

Offensive Line

Kristjan Sokoli, Buffalo

Joshua Poe, Morehead State

Chris Schleuger, UAB

Christian Dilauro, Illinois

Michael Rodriguez, Louisiana Tech

Brian Trujillo, New Mexico State

Linebacker

Shaun McGee, Georgia, Tuskegee

Azeem Victor, Washington

Connor Strachan, Boston College

Cornerback

JoJo Tillery, Wofford

Shamar Busby, Southeastern LA

Cornelius Sturghill, Louisville

Dravious Wright, NC State

Mandell Ray, Morehead State

Malik Davis, Austin Peay State

Mazi Wilkins, USF

Taeron Brown, Pikeville

Aviators

Spring League Aviators

Defensive Line

Nick Raby, Memphis

Javier Edwards, Colorado

Malik Harris, Incarnate Word

David Gilbert, Wisconsin, Miami

Kalani Vakameilalo, Oregon State

Lavon Hooks, Ole Miss

Special Teams

Tadgh Leader, Ireland

Clark Riedel, Wisconsin-Stout

Clay Dziekan, Wisconsin-Stout

Quarterback

Keller Chryst, Stanford, Tennessee

Seth Suida, Concordia

Running Back

Romar Morris, North Carolina

Leroy Wilson, West Florida

Wide Receiver

Charles Johnson II, Bethel

Delvon Hardaway, Fresno State

Charlie Jones, American(Basketball)

Erick Brundidge, West Chester

Tight End

Dimitrios Tsesmetzis, WCSU

Dylan Stapleton, James Madison

Woody Brandon, Sam Houston State

Offensive Line

Taylor Tappin, Sacramento State

Siosifa Tufunga, Washington

Erick Browne, Merrimack

Jeremy Hickey, Eastern Michigan

Malcolm Pridgeon, Ohio State

Pailake Aiono, Sacramento State

Linebacker

Aaron Ortiz, Sioux Falls

Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

Ty Schwab, Boston College

Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State

Cornerback

Derek Parnell, Western Oregon

Jalen Embry, Northern Illinois

Joseph Putu, Florida

Louis Otis, Incarnate Word

Haki Woods Jr., Oregon

Robery Taylor, Washington

Blues

Spring League Blues

Defensive Line

Seth Thomas, Northern Iowa

Orlovicius Laurynas, Lithuania

Jamal Milan, Illinois

Alema Collins, OUAZ

Chauncey Haney, North Greenville

Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska-Hearney

Special Teams

Jonathan Barnes, Louisiana Tech

Stephen Adams, Delaware Valley

Chandler Dowell, Southern Utah

Quarterback

Eric Dungey, Syracuse

Deondre Francois, Florida State

Conor Kaegi, Montawa, Ottawa

Running Back

Marcelias Sutton, Oklahoma

Deshawn Waller, Alcorn State

Dontae Strickland, Syracuse

Wide Receiver

Davison Davis, Sam Houston State

Brandon Arconado, Washington State

Lucky Jackson, Western Kentucky

Cedric Byrd, Hawaii

Tight End

Dan Allen, Delaware Valley

Hakeem Valles, Monmouth

David Grinnage, NC State

Offensive Line

Edwin Grande, Idaho

Abdul Beecham, Kansas State

Lawrence Keys, UNC-Pembroke

Tyler Roemer, San Diego State

Dwayne Wallace, California

TJ Wheatley, Michigan, Stony Brook

Donald Boone, Chowan

Linebacker

Damon Lloyd, Indiana(PA)

Adam Rodriguez, Weber State

Xavier Preston, West Virginia

Joey Alfieri, Stanford

Cornerback

Eli Walker, Kansas State

Damercus Wilson, Midwestern State

RaVon Davis, Maryland

Jarey Elder, West Chester

Kalon Beverly, UTEP

Miles Shuler-Foster, Northwestern

Denzel Rice, Coastal Carolina

Conquerors

Spring League Conquerors

Defensive Line

Willie Yarbary, Wake Forest

Dondrea Tillman, Indiana(PA)

Anree Saint-Amour, Georgia Tech

Khristian Tate, Georgetown

Hinwa Allie, Nebraska Kearney

Malik Oliver, USC

Tymir Oliver, Illinois

Special Teams

Cole Murphy, Syracuse

Ryan Disalvo, San Jose State

Quarterback

Brandon Silvers, Troy

Kevin Anderson, Fordham

Running Back

Luke Sellers, South Dakota State

Sola Olateju, Wheaton

Jordan Salima, Truman State

Wide Receiver

Michael Bandy, San Diego

Cole Spieker, Wisconsin-LA Carosse

Vinny Papale, Delaware

Marquise Lawson, Incarnate Word

Dushon David, Bowis State

Tavonn Salter, Middle Tennessee State

Tight End

Matt Seybert, Michigan State

Offensive Line

John Yarbrough, Richmond

Joshua Fields, Elizabeth City State

Dante Reynolds, Delaware

Robert Meyers, Richmond

Quinn Oseland, Tennessee State

Linebackers

Royce See, Sam Houston State

Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri State

Beau Griego, Morehead State

Basil Jackson, Tarleton State

Cornerback

Jermaine Edmondson Jr., Michigan State

Prince Charles Iworah, Washington

Robenson Therezie, Auburn

Ken Hike Jr., Tuskegee

Dominique Martin, Tarleton State

Nicholas Washington, Florida

Generals

Spring League Generals

Defensive Line

Howard Stephens, Shorter

Michael Scott, Oklahoma State

Andre Bird-Pierre, Graceland

Ethan Westbrooks, West Texas A&M

Carrol Phillips, Illinois

Kamilo Tongamoa, Iowa State

Kevin Murphy, Louisiana Tech, Connecticut

Special Teams

Lirim Hajrullahu, Western Ontario

Billy Caughell, Richmond

Quarterback

Ryan Mallett, Arkansas

Case Cookus, Northern Arizona

Running Back

Darnell Holland, Kennesaw State

Chris James, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin

Paul Terry, Eastern New Mexico

Wide Receiver

Siaosi Mariner, Utah State

Melvin Vaughn, Old Dominion

Devin Gray, Cincinnati

Jordan Suell, Southern Oregon

Spencer Tears, Northern Illinois

Tight End

Raymond Epps, Arizona State, SMU

Sal Cannella, Auburn

Offensive Line

Sean Brown, Mississippi Valley State

Paul Nosworthy, Buffalo

Joseph Park, South Carolina

Jordan Murray, North Texas

Jaylen Flye-Sadler, Lindenwood

Sam Dervil, Eastern Michigan

Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo

Linebackers

Blair Brown, Ohio

Josh Banderas, Nebraska

D'Darrin Primes, Panhandle State

Antonio Wabanimkee, William Jewel

Armani Linton, Ole Miss

Bailey Laolagi, UNLV

Cornerbacks

Rashad Robinson, James Madison

Evan Worthington, Colorado

Malik Gant, Marshall

Amani Dennis, Carthage

Nevelle Clarke, UCF

CJ Jones, Henderson State

Brandon Mayes, Northern Illinois

Jousters

Spring League Jousters

Defensive Line

Tomasi Lauile, BYU

Darius Royster, North Carolina Central

Bunmi Rotimi, Old Dominion

Darrius Moragne, Kansas

Ja'Michael Edwards-Lott

Special Teams

Ricky Aguayo, Florida State

Colton Schmidt, UC Davis

Alonso Vera, California

Quarterback

Drew Anderson, Buffalo, Murray State

Luis Perez, Texas A&M-Commerce

Running Back

Lavon Coleman, Washington

De'Lance Turner, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver

Joshua Simmons, Prairie View A&M

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, UNC

Jonathan Johnson, Missouri

Tyler Palka, Gannon

Damor'ea Stringfellow, Ole Miss

Tight End

Dequan Halpton, USC

Donnie Ernsberger, Western Michigan

Offensive Line

Damien Mana, USC

EJ Price, Kentucky

Tejan Koroma, BYU

Darrius Hicks, Fort Valley State

Hunter Watts, Central Arkansas

Shaquille Wallen, MidAmerica Nazarene

Quentin Hall, Assumption

Linebackers

Colby Duncan, Stetson

Christian Sam, Arizona State

Manoa Pikula, BYU

Nyles Morgan, Notre Dame

Cornerback

Derrick Jones, Mississippi

William Likely, Maryland

Dejuan Neal, Shepherd

Shalom Luani, Washington State

AJ Hendy, Maryland

Brandon Brice, Harding

Linemen

Spring League Linemen

Defensive Line

Connor Christian, Jacksonville State

Rashad Dillard, Troy

Eljah Qualls, Washington

Adewale Adeoye, Utah State

Chase DeMoor, Central Washington

Stefan Banks, Savannah State

Special Teams

Jonathan Song, TCU

Paul Rucci, Rowan

Quarterback

Stan Bedwell, Trinity Bible

Ryan Willis, Virginia Tech, Kansas

Running Back

Tra Minter, South Alabama

Elliot Taylor, Arizona

DJ Davis, Southern Illinois

Wide Receivers

Chaz Barnes, Lindsey Wilson

Ben Putman, Nevada

DeAndre McNeal, Texas, FAU

Christian Gibbs, Illinois State

Michael Dereus, Georgetown

Reece Horn, Indianapolis

Kwadarrius Smith, Akron

Tight End

Delfonte Diamond, McMurray

Offensive Line

Drew Richmond, USC

Jerrod Brooks, UTEP

Junior Diaz, FAU

Brandon Grady, Greensboro

Jack Kramer, Bowling Green

Frederick Mauigoa, Washington

Linebackers

Marquis Smith, Savannah State

Re'Shaun Meyers, Bridgewater

Angelo Garbutt, Missouri State

Curtis Collins, Notre Dame College

Drequan Brown, Central Oklahoma

Cornerback

Vince Calhoun, Western Michigan

Reggie Cole, UMBH

JJ Dallas, Lousiana Monroe

Manny Bunch, Tulsa

Jordan Wyatt, SMU

Trey Dickerson, Emporia State

Sea Lions

Spring League Sea Lions

Defensive Line

Pono Davis, SMU

Health Williams, Saginaw Valley State

Greg Reaves, USF

Chester Graves, Iowa Western

Jordan Guest, Florida International

Special Teams

John Baron, San Diego State

Erik Lawson, East Carolina

Quarterback

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

DeAndre Johnson, Texas Southern

Running Back

Matt Jones, Florida

Adam Choise, Clemson

LaDarius Galloway, Tennessee-Martin

Wide Receiver

Tommy Lavine, Trinity

Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M

AJ Greene, New Haven

Andrew Jamiel, Stonehill

James Tyrrell, Concordia (Canada)

Cameron Echols-Luper, TCU, WKU

KaVontae Turpin, TCU

Tight End

Jevoni Robinson, Barry(Basketball)

Caleb Repp, Utah State

Matthew Wilkerson, Edward Waters

Offensive Line

Chris Wilson, USC

Saige Young, Vanderbilt

Nick Buchanan, Florida

Justin Gooseberry, Ouachita, Rice

Brandon Murphy, Memphis

Daronte Shaw, Texas A&M-Commerce

Linebackers

Jeff McCulloch, Texas

Javon Webster, Southern Illinois

Cecil Cherry, Tennessee-Martin

Jalen Choice, Jacksonville State

Cornerbacks

Levonta Taylor, Florida State

Step Durham, Georgia Tech

Bryce Torneden, Kansas

Tyson Graham Jr., South Dakota State

Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield

