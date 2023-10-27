Exploring Tyrod Taylor's salary: How much do Giants pay Daniel Jones' backup?

New York Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor is one of the most experienced backup quarterbacks in the league. The Virginia Tech alum earns $5,500,000 annually to serve as the QB2 for the New York Giants.

Taylor has been in the NFL for 12 seasons and has appeared for six franchises almost exclusively as a backup.

Exploring Tyrod Taylor's career earnings and net worth in 2023

According to the most recent estimate, Tyrod Taylor's estimated net worth stands at $10 million. This includes his earnings from his 12-year NFL career, investments in various companies and endorsements.

Furthermore, according to Spotrac, Taylor has made $70,630,703 throughout his career. The career backup has represented six NFL franchises, namely the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and currently the New York Giants.

Tyrod Taylor's NFL timeline

The Baltimore Ravens selected Taylor within the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Taylor was fresh off a stellar college run at Virginia Tech, and he was viewed as a solid pick-up by the franchise.

Taylor spent the first four years of his career as a backup on the Ravens. He only appeared in 14 games in Baltimore, with none of those games coming as a starter. He eventually left the franchise after the team elected not to re-sign him upon the expiry of his rookie deal.

After leaving the Ravens, Taylor signed a three-year, $3.35 million deal with the Buffalo Bills and thus began the most fruitful spell of his NFL career. The dual-threat QB was a starter throughout his time in Buffalo, and he broke numerous franchise records. He led the franchise to winning records in two of the three seasons and a playoff berth in 2017.

Interestingly, the Bills decided to trade him to the Cleveland Browns after the 2017 season. That marked his last season in the NFL as an undisputed starter to date.

Since leaving Buffalo, Tyrod Taylor has played for four more teams primarily as a backup. The most games he started since then was in 2021 when he stepped in for the embattled Deshaun Watson in Houston. Currently, he serves as Daniel Jones' backup on the New York Giants depth chart.