Exploring Tyson Bagent's salary: How much are Bears paying Justin Fields' backup? 

In his NFL debut in Week 7, Tyson Bagent led the Chicago Bears to an incredible 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Since few people outside of West Virginia are acquainted with Shepherd University, where Bagent played NCAA football, his name was unfamiliar to many before his NFL debut.

Despite having an excellent career at Shepherd University, Bagent was not chosen as part of the quarterbacks picked in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, and was fortunately given the start last week after starting quarterback Justin Fields injured his right thumb.

In May 2023, Tyson Bagent reportedly inked a three-year deal with Chicago worth up to $2.7 million, according to Spotrac. A guaranteed $25,000 and a potential $25,000 signing bonus are included in the deal. His yearly salary is expected to be $906,667 on average.

During his undergraduate career, Bagent tallied 159 touchdown via passing. In his final season, he was second in passing yards with 4,580 and topped his division with 400 completions. Additionally, he passed for 41 passing touchdowns, completing 69.9% of his total throws.

After making his first NFL start, the 23-year-old quarterback is currently a stand-in starter for an NFL team. He will now want to continue to improve in order to secure a starting position in the future with the Bears or another franchise.

Exploring Tyson Bagent's net worth and career earnings in 2023

Tyson Bagent is still developing his story, but from his early years at Martinsburg High School to his role at the moment with the Chicago Bears, he has continuously demonstrated a commendable level of performance.

Despite having a short professional career, Bagent has achieved success through his undying devotion and hard work. With an estimated $4 million in net worth, the quarterback is headed for significant financial success.

Bagent is a remarkable prospect with the potential to have a significant influence in the NFL in the future; his collegiate career is evidence of his extraordinary talent.