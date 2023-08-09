Fact Check: Did Love Island star Eddie Brown play in the NFL? Breaking down viral rumors

No, Love Island USA Season 5 star Eddie Brown has not played in the NFL. The former Prairie View A&M University tight end was not drafted in the 2021 Draft, which he declared for following the 2020 college football season.

Brown hopes to use the fame acquired on the Love Island USA platform to earn enough fame and a potential NFL roster spot. Brown is 26 and one of the most senior Love Island USA season 5 cast members.

Who is Love Island star Eddie Brown?

Eddie Brown is an NFL free agent with dreams of making it into the league and playing for one of the 32 franchises in America's most popular sports league.

He played his college football for the Prairie View A&M Panthers, where he served as a backup tight end. Brown said in an interview with the NFL Draft Diamonds that his biggest failure was not proving to his coaches that he was worthy of a starting job during his short stint at Prairie View.

Eddie Brown is passionate about playing in the National Football League. His talents could have gotten him a contract in a spring football league like the XFL or USFL, but he has his eyes set on the main deal.

Meanwhile, his stint on Love Island USA season 5 promises to be interesting, and he's going there to win it all.

Has any NFL player starred in Love Island USA?

Yes, an NFL player appeared in the previous season of Love Island USA. That player is Tre Watson, a skilled football star who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and later traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Watson looked set to have a stellar NFL career, but a career-ending injury derailed it.

Due to his inability to pursue his dreams on the gridiron, Watson delved into other passions. He acted in Love Island USA season 4, owns a start-up, Legacy Athletic Training, and runs a running back clinic during the off-season.

Watson might have been robbed of his burgeoning NFL career, but that hasn't stopped him from making the best out of life.

