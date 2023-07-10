Fact Check: Did Patrick Mahomes play in MLB? Chiefs QB's baseball career explored

Fans are consistently amazed by the incredible passes executed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. His ability to throw from various arm angles is truly mind-boggling, and it stems from his background in baseball. Before rising to NFL stardom as a backup quarterback, Mahomes played baseball at Texas Tech University.

A young Mahomes may be seen in old video recordings racing around grounds with a baseball attached to his hand, decked out head to toe in the uniform of the team his dad was then playing for, be it the Boston Red Sox or the New York Mets.

StatMuse @statmuse So Patrick Mahomes is elite at football, baseball and golf. So Patrick Mahomes is elite at football, baseball and golf. https://t.co/nzyvVCuvpO

When Patrick Mahomes was just a youngster, numerous scouts came to watch him play baseball to check him out.

The Detroit Tigers took the two-time Super Bowl winner in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, considering him one of the top prospects. However, Mahomes ultimately chose to pursue a commitment to Texas Tech University, where he played both collegiate football and baseball.

While Mahomes excelled in football, his baseball career took a backseat. During the 2015 football season, he amassed impressive statistics with 4,653 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. However, his baseball playing time was limited to just three games that season, in which he went hitless in two at-bats and gave up three runs while pitching. It became evident that his focus was primarily on football, and by his junior year, he decided to permanently leave baseball behind and concentrate solely on football.

Morgan Cameron Ross @Morgan_C_Ross American baseball player, Patrick Mahomes sr, in 2004 in Spring Training for the Montreal Expos. Despite prior stints in the MLB, Mahomes would play the 2004 season with the Edmonton Trappers. His 9 year old son, football player Patrick Mahomes II, living alongside him. American baseball player, Patrick Mahomes sr, in 2004 in Spring Training for the Montreal Expos. Despite prior stints in the MLB, Mahomes would play the 2004 season with the Edmonton Trappers. His 9 year old son, football player Patrick Mahomes II, living alongside him. https://t.co/7ifSFrFUAP

Patrick Mahomes' dad was a professional baseball player

The father of Patrick Mahomes, Pat Mahomes Sr., was a pitcher for a number of organizations, notably the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs.

Baseball played a significant role in Mahomes II's upbringing, as he traveled with his father across the country during his 11 seasons in MLB. Mahomes developed a deep passion for the game as he grew older.

Although Mahomes Sr. may not have achieved household name status like his son, he carved out an 11-year stint in MLB as a middle reliever, overcoming early struggles as a starter with the Twins in the early 1990s.

Patrick Mahomes Jr. was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, he has achieved incredible success, winning two Super Bowls, earning the game's MVP title twice, and helping the Chiefs become one of the league's most potent offensive forces.

