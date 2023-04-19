Fact-check: Did Steve Young play in the USFL?

Steve Young is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks to have played in the NFL. But interestingly, his first professional contract was with USFL side Los Angeles Express.

Young signed a mammoth 10-year, $40 million record contract with the Express in 1984. The quarterback agreed to take his payment in the form of an annuity of 43 years to help the fledgling team.

But Young didn't receive all of his money from the LA outfit because the USFL closed operations in 1986 due to financial ramifications. His contract was also voided once the league shut down.

The team was expected to pay him around $30 million over 37 years, from when Young turned 28 until he turned 65 but that didn't happen. If Young's contract was still active, he would have been on course to receive money from the Express until 2027.

According to reports, the former quarterback earned a total of $4.8 million from his two years in the USFL.

Young threw for 4,102 yards in his USFL career, completing 316 of 560 passes with 16 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also ran for 883 yards in 135 attempts with nine rushing touchdowns.

Once the USFL ceased operations, Young made the move to the NFL.

Steve Young's NFL career and stats

Steve Young playing with the San Francisco 49ers

Steve Young was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1985. He spent two years with the franchise before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 1987.

Young achieved plenty of success with the Niners as he helped them win three Super Bowl titles. He also earned seven Pro Bowl honors before retiring in 1999.

He finished his NFL career with a staggering 33,124 passing yards with 232 touchdowns and 107 interceptions across 169 games. Young also recorded 4,239 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground.

