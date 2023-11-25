Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift take Amon-Ra St. Brown-like shot at Packers?

Taylor Swift has made her presence known in the NFL world thanks to her relationship with two-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce. She has been a supporter of the Chiefs, appearing at several games this season.

The pop superstar isn't known for trash talking but a recent Twitter (X) questioned that. Comedian Tyler Herrick posted a supposed quote from Swift calling out the Packers and their defense.

That quote was attributed to Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown but the Packers beat writer for The Athletic, Matt Schneidman, debunked the myth:

Although it would be interesting if Swift truly said that, she didn't go after the Green Bay Packers. The comedian appears to have taken inspiration from St. Brown's interaction with the media after Thanksgiving for the social media graphic, though it did go a little viral.

As things stand, it doesn't like look there will be any bad blood between her and Green Bay fans.

In any case, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) will next face the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 13 on SNF.

Roger Goodell gets candid on Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL

It has become undeniable how Swift has ushered in a massive influence on the NFL with new fans. Even Roger Goodell talked about how she has shaped the league when speaking to Nate Burleson on CBS Mornings:

"It has connected more fans of Taylor's and more fans of the NFL. And, in some ways, to see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor. She's an unbelievable artist. Obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player. I think it's great for the league to have that kind of attention, so we welcome it."

There have also been rumors that the NFL could want Swift to be the Super Bowl Halftime Show act in the future. Due to the massively successful Eras Tour, she was unable to make it work this season as Usher will be the headlining act at Allegiant Stadium next February. Swift also turned down an opportunity to host the Super Bowl in February earlier this year. The honor then went to Rihanna.

Last month, the league reportedly asked networks to promote her film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. NBC and ESPN agreed to the request and showed promos for her movie during the content part of their respective pregame shows. We will see if Taylor Swift makes any more appearances to see Kelce and the Chiefs this season.