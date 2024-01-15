Fact check: Does Aaron Jones own Dallas Cowboys? Breaking down viral Wikipedia page report on Packers RB

Aaron Jones could not be stopped on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers ran roughshod inside AT&T Stadium as they eliminated the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in the Wild Card Round.

The one-time Pro Bowl running back, who had struggled in the regular season with only 656 yards, returned to his past dominance with 118 yards and three touchdowns from 21 carries, as well as one 13-yard reception.

That led to a hilarious edit to his Wikipedia page (see tweet below), claiming that he "owned" the Cowboys. But just to be clear, he does not own the team, in the literal sense of the word. Jerry Jones (no relation) still does; "own" in this context means to "embarrass".

What did Aaron Jones say after Packers' upset win at Cowboys?

Things were not supposed to go like this for Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers.

Entering a new era under Jordan Love, they were expected to be continuing their rebuild. Another postseason absence was foreshadowed as they continued to comprehend their new situation.

However, to the surprise of many, they made the playoffs. Still, they were sizable underdogs against the star-studded Dallas Cowboys, who boasted a litany of past and present Pro Bowlers. The game was predicted to be a blowout, and it indeed became one - just not in the way it was thought to be, though.

The Packers routed America's Team, leading 27-0 near the end of the first half. Aaron Jones was a key component of that run, scoring two of his three touchdowns. Relishing his team's underdog status, he said:

“People are going to doubt us, but that’s fine."

The former rushing TD co-leader also cited the game as extraordinarily special, as he and his father grew up idolizing the Cowboys:

"Emmitt Smith was my favorite running back. My first jersey was a 22. I got the chance to speak to him before the game, so that was special to me, as well.

“And then my dad did get to see me play here my rookie year. I know he was in there tonight. It was just a special place. Dallas is a special place to me, so it’s a full-circle moment. It feels like home.”

Next up for the green-and-gold are the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 21.