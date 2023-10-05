Fact Check: Does Brock Purdy live with a roommate? 

Brock Purdy's steep rise to NFL stardom has been nothing short of spectacular. However, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback lives quite a normal life off the field. In a recent interview on TODAY, Purdy said that he is roommates with one of his offensive linemen and they split the rent. He said:

"I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here. He and I are still splitting rent. I still drive my Toyota Sequoia."

While many fans were surprised at Purdy's prudent decision to split his rent with a roommate, some pointed out that San Francisco has the third-highest cost of living among all cities in the US, only behind Manhattan and Honolulu.

Others also suggested that Purdy's living arrangement might change soon since he got engaged to his long-time partner Jenna Brandt in July this year.

How much does Brock Purdy make in a year?

As per Spotrac, Purdy signed a four-year, $3,737,008 contract with the San Francisco 49ers after he was drafted in 2022. The deal included a $77,008 signing bonus and $77,008 in guaranteed money.

According to reports, Purdy is worth an estimated $6 million as of 2023. He is reportedly on course to earn a base salary of $870,000 from his 49ers contract this year.

Brock Purdy Toyota commercial details

Purdy shot to fame after an impressive rookie season in 2022. In September 2023, the signal caller became the new face of Toyota’s Northern California advertisements.

According to reports, Purdy became only the third Bay Area athlete in the past 20 years to endorse the Japanese car company’s regional commercials.

The advertisement shows Purdy driving a Toyota truck to the San Francisco 49ers' training facility for an early morning practice session. He also provides the voice-over for the commercial.

Purdy is currently in his second year in the NFL and it's safe to say that he could land a few more endorsements if he continues to impress on the field with San Francisco.