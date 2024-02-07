Fact Check: Is Brock Purdy related to Lee Harvey Oswald? Viral rumors on 49ers QB debunked

Brock Purdy is arguably the greatest Mr. Irrelevant to play in the NFL. After breaking out late in the 2022-23 season, he justified the San Francisco 49ers' faith in him by taking them all the way to Super Bowl LVIII.

On Tuesday, Josh Chavis said that the recent Pro Bowler and passer rating leader facially resembles John F. Kennedy's assassin Lee Harvey-Oswald:

Facial resemblance aside, the two are not related, though. First of all, the quarterback was born in Arizona, while the gunman was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. Purdy graduated from Iowa, while Harvey-Oswald dropped out of high school to become a Marine.

During Tuesday's media session before the game, Purdy was taken aback when asked about the notion:

“I haven’t. That’s my first time hearing it. Yeah, I don’t know.”

Brock Purdy reveals advice 49ers Hall of Famers Joe Montana, Steve Young gave him

Can Brock Purdy become the latest San Francisco 49ers quarterback to win the Super Bowl?

Given his performance in his first full season as starter, he has a strong case to do so. He has the best passer rating of any quarterback. Purdy has a talented offensive core around him, led by Christian McCaffrey and enabled by tackle Trent Williams.

Mentality is also an important variable in what makes a quarterback great, and Purdy has no shortage of veterans to learn it from. On Tuesday, he revealed that he has been receiving advice from none other than Joe Montana and Steve Young.

He began with Montana and trusting the team:

"It’s pretty simple. Just, ‘You got a good team around you, obviously go through your reads and what Kyle is calling and trust in Kyle. You don’t need to be the superstar or anything. You can go out and just do your job and do it well. ... you an win that way”

As for Young, the advice was focused on responsibility and being able to handle pressure:

"We talk about our mindsets, in the NFL, with all the stuff going on around you in the NFL, being able to sink back into what you believe and understanding who you are, what your purpose is."

In that same interview, Brock Purdy also discussed getting a nickname and being called a "system quarterback", among other topics.