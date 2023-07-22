Fact Check: Is Cole Beasley an anti-vaxxer? Giants WR’s statements about COVID-19 vaccine explored

No, New York Giants' new signing Cole Beasley is not an anti-vaxxer. The SMU alum shared his thoughts on Covid-19 vaccines in June 2021 tweets:

"I may die of Covid, but I'd rather die living…. (I'll) take my chances with Covid and build my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual."

The above statement might sound like the words of a staunch anti-vaxxer, but that's not the case for Beasley.

The speedy wideout expanded a month later:

"I'm not anti or pro-vax. I’m pro-choice."

His controversies continued, as in August 2021, Beasley was fined by the NFL for violating its mask policy for unvaccinated players.

Is Cole Beasley the only vaccine skeptic in NFL?

No, Cole Beasley is not the only vaccine skeptic in the National Football League. The veteran wideout is just one of the numerous NFL stars who aren't too keen to use the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's a list of NFL stars who rejected the vaccine during the peak of the virus:

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans (then Arizona Cardinals) Montez Sweat, DE, Washington Commanders Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets (then Green Bay Packers) Antonio Brown, WR, Free Agent (then Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Cole Beasley NFL career timeline

Moving on from Cole Beasley's COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, let's look at the veteran wideout's NFL career.

Beasley stood out at SMU, earning Second-team All-C-USA honours in 2010. He was a key part of the school's offense, but that wasn't enough to get him drafted in the 2012 NFL Draft.

He was later signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys, and his performances in preseason camp earned him a spot on the main roster ahead of the 2012 NFL season.

Beasley was impressive during his seven-year spell with the Cowboys. He was never a starter in Dallas but put up WR2-caliber numbers in his time with Jerry Jones' franchise.

Ahead of the 2019 NFL season, he left the Dallas Cowboys for greener pastures in Buffalo. Cole Beasley was a starter for most of his initial three-year spell with the Bills. He put up at least 690 receiving yards per season in Buffalo.

He also added 11 touchdowns for good measure. During the 2022 offseason, Beasley could seek a trade outside Buffalo. The Bills released him on March 17, 2022.

After being released by the Bills, he signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. He eventually made the main squad for a game against Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers before being demoted to the practice squad two days later. He abruptly retired from the NFL on Oct. 5, 2022.

Beasley returned to the NFL in Dec. 2022, rejoining the Buffalo Bills for depth purpose. He was signed to the 53-man active roster on Jan. 12, 2023. His most recent stop is with the New York Giants, who added him to their roster on Jul. 21, 2023.

