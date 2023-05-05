Fact Check: Is J.J. Watt set to take over as co-host on the Pat McAfee show?

J.J. Watt ended his illustrious but injury-laden NFL career at the end of the 2022 season. The former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end now looks to venture into something different with his current free schedule.

Having previously had appearances in film and television programs, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year said that he is contemplating starting a podcast with his brother T.J. Watt. This will be in addition to getting involved with golf.

However, there was a bit of a mix-up on Wednesday when Watt appeared on ESPN First Take. Host Molly Querim announced that he will become the new co-host of the popular "Pat McAfee Show", a piece of news that thrilled Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo. But will J.J. Watt be co-hosting the weekday show?

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Molly Qerim announced on Wednesday's First Take that guest J.J. Watt would be the new co-host of the Pat McAfee show.



J.J. Watt Immediate Rebuttal of the Claim

Watt appeared to be extremely perplexed and bewildered by the announcement made by Qerim. He looked so confused when Qerim said:

“Alright, well you have a lot of exciting new projects beyond being a new dad, “You’ll be the new co-host of ‘The Pat McAfee Show’.”

However, Watt refuted the assumption that Qerim claimed she was told saying:

“That would be great, but no,”

The retired defensive end went further to make a joke after Qerim's on-air mistake. He said:

“Hey Pat, did you send me a contract that I’m unaware of? This is great for television...We can negotiate…there’s a number to make that happen, I’m open to discussions,”

It was a pretty awkward moment for Qerim as she also claimed. However, it cleared the air on the possibility of Watt joining "The Pat McAfee Show" despite the Wisconsin Badgers alum's intention to go into podcasting. It remains to be seen what Watt's plans look like.

J.J. Watt's Previous Appearances on Television Programs

The decision of J.J. Watt to go into podcasting didn't come as much of a surprise. The former Texans defensive end famed himself as a television and media personality during his playing days, making appearances in films and television programs.

Watt made appearances in sitcoms, notably multiple appearances in The League in 2014 as well as an episode of New Girl in 2015. He also made his debut movie appearance in 2016 in the comedy film Bad Moms, playing the role of Coach Craig.

The five-time Pro Bowler has also hosted a couple of TV shows. He was the co-host of the CMT Music Awards alongside Erin Andrews in 2016. Watt also hosted the NBC sketch comedy Saturday Night Live with J.J. Watt and Luke Combs in 2020. He is also known to have hosted the Ultimate Tag in 2020 with his two brothers, Derek, and T.J. Watt.

