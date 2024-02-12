Is Jake Moody’s 55-yard field goal vs Chiefs longest in Super Bowl history? Listing top 5

Jake Moody nailed a massive field goal to open the scoring at the Super Bowl. It was a long kick to give the San Francisco 49ers a lead. His 55-yard-kick was hailed as a record setter, which is impressive since the Super Bowl has been around for 58 seasons now. Long field goals are a staple of the game, so can Moody's kick really be the longest?

In fact it is. The previous long field goal was made by Steve Christie in Super Bowl 28. He was with the Buffalo Bills when he hit the field goal, though it did come in a losing effort. Now, Moody's kick will stand above as he will hope it's a winning effort.

Jake Moody's field goal early difference in Super Bowl

Jake Moody's field goal is thus far, at the time of writing, the only point scored in the Super Bowl. The defenses have been hot early, and a few costly mistakes by the offenses have let Moody be the only scorer through the first quarter and a half.

The San Francisco 49ers fumbled on their first possession. After moving into the opposition's territory, Christian McCaffrey had the ball stripped out of his hands and the Kansas City Chiefs recovered.

Christian McCaffrey fumbled in the first half

Then, after the field goal by Jake Moody opened the scoring, Patrick Mahomes launched a deep ball inside the red zone to set his team up to score a touchdown and take the lead.

Unfortunately, Isiah Pacheco fumbled on the very next play, giving the 49ers the ball once more inside the 10. They ended up punting again, but the fumbles have kept the offenses off the board for the most part, save Moody's record-setting kick.

These two teams have good offenses with good quarterbacks, but it's been the miscues and poor offensive play have kept things tight and low-scoring so far.