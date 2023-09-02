Fact Check: Is Jennifer Brady related to Tom Brady?

Tom Brady might have retired from the NFL but Jennifer Brady is keeping the surname alive in the world of sports. She unfortunately lost to Caroline Wozniacki in the US Open Women's Singles, but she captured the hearts of a nation with a spirited performance.

That brought about the question if the tennis player and the former football player are related. As it turns out, they are not. Tom Brady is 18 years older than Jennifer Brady. He was born in San Mateo, California, whereas she in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. So, while they might share a common last name and be better at sports than the average person on the street, there is no indication to point any family links between the two.

A brief family history of Tom Brady

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady was born in 1977 to Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn. He is the fourth and youngest child of the couple. He has three older sisters: Maureen, Julie and Nancy. All of his sisters also had their own sporting successes. Maureen and Nancy played softball, whereas Julie's preferred sport of choice was soccer.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

He has since dated Bridge Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack. He was married for more than a decade to Supermodel Gisele Bundchen before splitting up last year. They have two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

Jennifer Brady counts on her family's support for achievements

Jennifer Brady's parents are Patrick and Elizabeth Brady. They have been a pillar of support for her as she has gone up the tennis rankings. Her biggest success so far has been reaching the 2021 Australian Open Final. She also has a twin sister Jessica.

Her parents supported her going to University of California-Los Angeles, where she honed her tennis skills before moving to Regensburg in Germany. She has now made it to the top of the profession. Born in 1995, she is just 28 years old and possibly coming into her prime years.

Jennifer Brady can use Tom Brady as inspiration in her comeback

Jennifer Brady has been hampered from reaching the top until now by an unfortunate injury she suffered in the 2021 Cincinnati Open. In a match against Jelena Ostapenko, she injured her knee, which caused her to miss games for two years. That year she had broken into the top 15 of world rankings and it was a big blow.

Upon return, she had targeted playing in the French Open but suffered a foot injury that ruled her out. She now finally seems to be free from injuries and getting to the third round can be considered a big achievement for her considering how much she has overcome.

If she needs any inspiration, she can find it in the career of her namesake. In 2008, Tom Brady injured his knee playing in a game and missed the entirety of the season. He came back in 2009 and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

By 2010, he had won his second MVP award. He would since go on to win three more Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While she may not be related to Tom Brady, Jennifer Brady can definitely use his template to get back to the top of tennis rankings and win a Grand Slam soon.