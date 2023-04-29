Fact Check: Is Rashee Rice related to Jerry Rice? Exploring new Chiefs WR’s family

The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired a new pass catcher with a familiar last name that has caught the attention of fans.

During Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the defending Super Bowl champions surprised fans by trading up eight spots from 63rd overall to draft Rashee Rice from SMU Mustangs.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Lions trade: Pick 55, 194



The Chiefs trade: Pick 63, 122, 249 The Lions trade: Pick 55, 194The Chiefs trade: Pick 63, 122, 249

However, many fans are wondering if Rashee Rice is related to the all-time great Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice and Rashee Rice relationship: Comparing their backgrounds

A fact check reveals that Jerry and Rashee Rice have no relation to each other.

Jerry Rice was born in Starkville, Mississippi, on October 13, 1962 and grew up in a family of eight children. His father was a mason, and his mother worked as a house cleaner. Despite not playing any sports in high school, Jerry's speed impressed his principal, who recommended him to the football coach, leading to his breakout in college.

On the other hand, Rashee Rice was born in North Richland Hills, Texas, on April 22, 2000, and little is known about his family. He spent his entire collegiate career at Southern Methodist University, where he caught over 1,000 yards as a senior, scored ten touchdowns, and made the All-AAC First Team.

What does Rashee Rice bring to the Kansas City Chiefs?

In Rashee Rice, Patrick Mahomes has another deep threat to throw to

Despite their status as defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are not resting on their laurels. Having lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the new England Patriots, they needed another deep threat to complement tight end Travis Kelce, and Rashee Rice could be that man.

The 55th overall pick joins a WR corps starring Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson. With such a loaded team, including tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have the potential to lead the passing game leaderboards this season.

