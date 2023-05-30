Fact Check: Is Shannon Sharpe married? Uncovering HOF TE's Personal Life

Shannon Sharpe is not married. The NFL Hall of Famer stated in his podcast, Club Shay Shay, that he was so consumed with football that he never found the time to get married. The former Denver Broncos tight end revealed his reason for not marrying in a sit down with fellow NFL legend Chad ‘Ochocinco' Johnson.

"I'm about to be 55. I'm about to be a double nickel. I would have loved to have married earlier, but my career was the most important," Sharpe said.

He continued: "So I was no good. I was a terrible father. I probably was a terrible brother, a terrible son. I was a terrible boyfriend because football was the most important thing; I was consumed with that because I wanted to get my grandmother and family out of the conditions I grew up in."

The closest that Shannon Sharpe has gotten to marriage was in 2016 when he proposed to fitness enthusiast Katy Kellner. Things were going smoothly between the pair, but they split two years later over Sharpe's claim that Kellner cheated on him with her business associate. He also alleged that the business associate made Kellner pregnant. Sharpe has remained single since.

Does Shannon Sharpe have children?

Yes, Shannon Sharpe has children, even though he has never been in a marriage. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has two daughters and one son. All of his children come from different mothers.

Sharpe's son Kiari was born to Erika Evans, while the mothers of the two daughters, Kayla and Kaley, remain unknown until today.

Kiari is Shannon Sharpe's son. He was born in 1992, two years after Shannon started his professional NFL career. Kiari Sharpe studied biology and business management at Georgia Southern University.

Kayla, the eldest of Sharpe’s daughters, was also born in 1992. Kayla Sharpe studied pre-law at Georgia Southern University. Currently, she is an HR business partner at Phoebe Putney Health System.

Kaley Sharpe is the least known among Sharpe’s children. She studied at Florida State University to become a medical examiner. She also earned her medical degree from Indiana University in 2022.

